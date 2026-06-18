New Hyundai i20 under consideration for South Africa after Brazil reveal

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The new Hyundai i20 has debuted as a larger crossover-style hatch.

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The new Hyundai i20 made its public debut in Brazil with modern crossover styling, a higher road stance and black body-cladding, marking a mild departure from its hatchback tradition.

The company says the fourth-generation i20 is designed to reply to a healthy and growing demand for crossover-type cars in the South American region.

The new i20 is 120mm longer than the India-built, third-generation model sold in South Africa (Hyundai)

It’s built at Hyundai’s vehicle production plant in Türkiye and based on an updated platform of the outgoing model, leaving it 120mm longer than the India-built, third-generation model sold in South Africa and other markets.

The new i20 with a steelier design is 4,130mm long with a 2,580mm wheelbase and a 346l boot that expands to 1,152l with the rear seats folded down.

The new range launches with six variants in naturally aspirated or turbocharged 1.0l three-cylinder engine guise. Power outputs range from 59kW to 85kW for range-topping models.

The cabin features a large main display and driver instrument screens. (Hyundai)

Features to be had include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, a large main display and driver instrument screens, six airbags, cruise control and over-the-air software updates.

Zweli Mnisi of Hyundai South Africa confirmed production of the new i20 in Türkiye sometime during the second half of 2027, and that a viability study to consider the new model for the SA market will get under way only in 2027.

Business Day