Four used luxury sedans that won’t punish you at the pumps

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Data from AutoTrader South Africa shows efficient executive sedans can still deliver comfort, prestige and refinement without the fuel costs typically associated with larger-engined rivals.

While luxury SUVs may dominate today’s roads, there remains a small percentage of motorists who still yearn for the old days — a time when prestige sedans ruled the motorway and the sight of a Mercedes-Benz or BMW approaching in the fast lane carried real presence.

Once popular, the powerful large-engined sedan has fallen out of favour for several reasons, one being the decline of fuel-hungry petrol engines that are increasingly difficult to justify in everyday use. Large V6s and V8s were once the order of the day — and sometimes even V10s, in the case of the E60 BMW M5 and C6 Audi S6.

But there is still a way to enjoy the executive appeal of these cars without the heavy fuel bills: a smaller-capacity turbocharged engine.

For this analysis, AutoTrader data was used to determine average asking prices, mileage and registration age. To keep the comparison relevant for used-car buyers, vehicles were limited to examples no older than six years and with less than 100,000km on the odometer.

The benchmark

While they won’t offer the acceleration or outright performance of their larger-engined counterparts, offerings such as the Mercedes-Benz E200 remain compelling options for motorists seeking the refinement of a large Mercedes-Benz without the associated running costs.

Take the previous-generation W213, for instance. In facelift guise, the entry-level model offered 145kW and 320Nm of torque — impressive figures for a turbocharged 2.0l engine. Interestingly, that is more power than some E-Class V6 derivatives offered two decades ago.

But one of the main reasons people buy a large Mercedes-Benz is comfort. The E200 rides with the composure expected of an executive sedan, soaking up potholes and road imperfections with ease. While the AMG Sport package improves visual appeal, it does compromise ride comfort slightly.

Inside, the cabin is well appointed, with high-quality materials throughout. The nine-speed automatic transmission is smooth and contributes to a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 6.6l/100km.

Buyers will, however, pay for the privilege. With an average registration age of four years, examples currently listed command an average asking price of R966,776, while average mileage sits at 37,639km.

The wildcard

For buyers with a slightly tighter budget — or those looking for something more understated than a Mercedes-Benz — the Volkswagen Arteon presents an interesting alternative. While not a direct rival to traditional executive sedans, the Arteon was positioned against cars such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series. Even so, this Passat CC replacement offers the dimensions and interior space to compete comfortably in this segment.

The Arteon's sleek styling helps it stand apart from more traditional executive sedans. (Volkswagen )

Its sleek styling helps it stand apart from more traditional executive sedans, while still remaining relatively understated. Although the interior shares much with the equivalent Passat of its era, it remains comfortable and well finished, though buyers should not expect the same level of refinement as a BMW 5 Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Only two engines were offered locally: a 2.0l turbodiesel and a 2.0l turbopetrol, the latter shared with the Golf 7 R in detuned form.

Even so, 206kW and 350Nm of torque remain impressive figures, allowing the Arteon to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under six seconds, aided by Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and quick-shifting DSG transmission. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 7.3l/100km — the highest here, but still relatively reasonable given the performance on offer.

Unlike many German premium vehicles, the Arteon comes well equipped, with generous standard specification, including electrically adjustable leather seats.

With an average asking price of R514,900, average mileage of 69,711km and an average registration age of six years, buyers can still find well-kept examples at a significantly lower price than traditional rivals.

The alternatives

Some manufacturers in this segment have embraced hybrid power, with Lexus ES300h being a prime example. The ES range is offered exclusively with four-cylinder power in South Africa, but buyers wanting improved efficiency and stronger performance will need to opt for the ES300h.

Unlike its rivals, the ES is front-wheel drive. (Lex)

Unlike its rivals, the ES is front-wheel drive. While that may deter some enthusiasts, the reality is that it matters little in a car of this nature.

In fact, the layout allows for greater interior space, which is one area where the ES excels. The cabin is well built and matches the Mercedes-Benz for fit and finish, although some buyers may prefer the more straightforward ergonomics of the Lexus. Its 2.5l four-cylinder engine is paired with an electric motor to deliver combined outputs of 160kW, while fuel consumption is rated at just 4.6l/100km.

Lexus’s strong reputation for reliability and customer support also adds appeal, particularly if a substantial portion of the maintenance plan remains intact.

Diesel passenger cars have become less popular in recent years, partly because of rising fuel prices. Still, if the idea of a luxury German sedan capable of covering more than 1,000km on a tank appeals, the BMW 520d remains worth considering.

The 520d is capable of travelling over 1,000km on a tank. (BMW)

BMW’s B47 engine has earned a reputation as one of the better four-cylinder diesel units of the past decade, combining performance, fuel economy and refinement in a well-rounded package.

The previous-generation G30 5 Series is an excellent executive sedan, blending the sharp handling BMW is known for with the comfort expected of a large luxury car. It corners with more composure than its size suggests while maintaining the long-distance comfort buyers in this segment expect.

While other engines in the range offer considerably more performance – the M550i being one example – the 520d remains arguably the most sensible choice. Its claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.7l/100km remains highly competitive for a sedan of this size.

TimesLIVE