REVIEW | Chery Tiggo Cross LiT raises budget car bar

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Coming in at just under R280k (manual), the Chery Tiggo Cross LiT is hard to ignore. Picture:

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There was a time when the budget car formula in South Africa was very simple.

Instead of discontinuing one compact car line when the successor arrived, manufacturers would keep it going, with some specification and stylistic changes to keep things fresh for the times.

This was a concept pioneered by Volkswagen and the Citi Golf — and the approach still stands today with the Polo Vivo. Other names from memory lane include the Toyota Tazz and Opel Corsa Lite.

But even Volkswagen sees that this old method cannot be sustained in an era of heightened competition. Because for about the same money as a Vivo 1.4 (R271,900), buyers have alternatives such as the Chery Tiggo Cross LiT, which comes in at R279,900.

For the price, there is nothing to fault in the cabin of the Cross LiT. (Brenwin Naidu)

That puts you into another class of motoring entirely; from a humble B-segment hatchback into a crossover.

Not forgetting the longer list of features, including two additional airbags (four in total), faux leather seats, LED headlamps, keyless-start, keyless-entry, digitised instrument cluster, a longer warranty and a service plan.

Yes, we have to acknowledge the long-standing presence of Volkswagen, its manufacturing operations and extensive dealership network.

But as the sales charts indicate on a monthly basis, South African consumers have no qualms going with new Chinese brands that emphasise value, even if they lack the heritage of their legacy counterparts.

The side profile has a strong hint of T-Cross to it. (Brenwin Naidu)

Recently an example of the Cross LiT arrived for testing, but it was the automatic version, which has a higher price tag than the earlier-referenced manual. Considerably higher at R309,900.

Unless two-pedal convenience is a must, the manual ought to be fine. This uses a continuously-variable transmission (CVT), a type whose shortcomings have been well-documented in just about every vehicle road test since the dawn of time. But given the price, one could be inclined to live with the CVT.

Unlike the rest of the Cross range, this entry-level LiT uses a normally aspirated 1.5l producing 83kW/170Nm. Not as plucky as the boosted 108kW/210Nm in the grade above, but it is lighter on fuel, and given the greater simplicity, one would be justified in viewing it as a more durable long-term option.

Looking at the LiT from the outside, few would say they are viewing a budget-oriented model. It looks a bit fancier than that, sporting 16-inch alloys, daytime-running lights and glossy black accoutrements. It certainly does not scream “base” as would that Vivo for the same money.

The rear also indicates that strong inspiration was taken from Volkswagen. (Brenwin Naidu)

Even the cabin hides the car’s status as the entry-level model very well. Aside from the polyurethane steering wheel, there are no clear giveaways. You still get decent leatherette upholstery, pleasant trimmings on the fascia, plus the full spread of digitisation, with a touch-operated infotainment system that integrates with the instrument cluster ahead of the driver.

We recently drove the similarly positioned GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova at launch, and it is striking just how much nicer the Cross LiT is, especially considering that the GAC costs R359,900. Where is your money going? Your guess there is as good as mine. The Nova makes a poor case for itself with analogue gauges, partial-fabric seats and only two airbags, inexcusable at this price point.

If the LiT had six standard airbags, it would have been just about perfect. Sadly, Chery only offers four in this grade, with six included from the Million Edition R359,900 upward.

Though the Cross LiT has sporty-looking one-piece backrests, not dissimilar to some sports cars, best manage expectations of performance. This is one area in which the vehicle lives up to economy car norms.

The 1.5l motor is industrial but gets the job done; the CVT is not all that appealing. (Brenwin Naidu)

Uphills are faced with sluggishness, and kicking-down to overtake on the freeway results in loud protest from the four-cylinder petrol engine. But if you exercise patience, take advantage of momentum and just generally have a relaxed approach to the throttle, life with the LiT becomes manageable. Average consumption after nearly 500km of mixed urban and freeway driving was 8.2l/100km which is not spectacular, but better than the 11l/100km registered during my last test with the turbocharged version of the Tiggo Cross.

Dimensions-wise, the Cross has a reasonable footprint, with a length of 4,351mm and width of 1,831mm. The luggage compartment affords 340l of capacity. It is fairly light, tipping the scale at 1,304kg. Chery includes a three-year/45,000km service plan, as well as five-year/150,000km warranty.

Of course, there is also that headline-grabbing 10-year/1,000,000km warranty that Chery and its associated brands like to punt — but there are terms and conditions. Read the fine print.

At the price, the Cross LiT makes an appealing proposition for buyers seeking bang-for-buck. Interesting that Chery still sells the older Tiggo 4 LiT, but it only costs R10,000 less than the Cross. Makes opting for the newer car a no-brainer.

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