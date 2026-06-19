WATCH | Life-size Sadair’s Spear made of Lego tackles Goodwood Hill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lego and Koenigsegg have teamed up to build a life-size model of the Swedish carmaker’s Sadair’s Spear hypercar.

Fully drivable, the vehicle is constructed from 327,906 Lego elements, weighs approximately 1,800kg — of which 400kg is made up of Lego pieces — and took more than 9,400 hours to design and assemble.

The model features a working Ghost Mode system, allowing the car’s body panels to open at the push of a button, along with a signature Koenigsegg key. While the real Sadair’s Spear’s 1,180kW 5.0l twin-turbocharged V8 has been replaced by a single electric motor driving the wheels, the Lego version does sport an FIA-spec metal roll cage and a full set of Koenigsegg carbon wheels fitted with Pirelli tyres.

To put the build to the test, Lego enlisted Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh to drive it up the Goodwood hill climb course — the same venue where he set a production car record in the real Sadair’s Spear in 2025.

Driving the course in reverse (down instead of up), Lundh reached a top speed of 111km/h, setting a new speed record for a Lego car at Goodwood.

The life-size build coincides with the launch of the Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear set, which goes on sale in July.

The sixth model in the Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series consists of 4,104 pieces and includes a replica V8 piston engine, functional nine-speed transmission, Koenigsegg’s Triplex front and rear suspension system, and a rotating gear indicator disc showing the selected gear.

Lego says the set will retail for $449.99 (R7,411).

TimesLIVE