WATCH | Which double-cab offers the best mix of value and durability?

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Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose a dependable double-cab bakkie that strikes the right balance between value and durability. Options on the shortlist include the Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara, Isuzu D-Max and Peugeot Landtrek.

The team also weighs in on problematic German central-locking systems, upgrading from a Mahindra Thar, and whether downsizing to a Chinese SUV makes sense.