Ferrari denies making access to limited-edition models conditional on Luce EV purchase

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Ferrari is not forcing clients to buy its divisive Luce electric car to qualify for the purchase of the luxury carmaker’s next limited-series models, chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said.

In a product presentation late last week Galliera denied a report by Bloomberg that buying the €550,000 (R10.3m) Luce, the firm’s first EV, could become a requirement for access to Ferrari’s most exclusive models, adding applying that kind of pressure would be a “huge mistake”.

“We’d run the risk of creating negative ambassadors who would speak poorly of the Luce and, after a few months, resell it,” Galliera was quoted as saying by a company spokesperson.

“This would destroy its residual market value, which is precisely what the luxury electric vehicle sector is suffering from today”.

Ferrari traditionally runs an allocation system — especially when it comes to qualifying for purchases of its limited-edition models — which favours established clients, namely multiple owners, and those who participate in factory events and retain cars for long periods.

Galliera said Ferrari always told its dealers and customers Luce had to be sold only to those “truly motivated to buy it”.

“Our message to the network was: make sure anyone who asks for this car truly wants it, and isn’t buying it to please Ferrari because they’re somehow looking for other types of benefits,” he said.

Most of Ferrari’s customers own more than one Ferrari. In 2025, the company sold about 84% of its new cars to current Ferrari drivers and about 56% to buyers who owned more than one Ferrari.

The luxury sports car maker unveiled the five-seat Luce EV last month, triggering a flurry of criticism, including on social media, over the model’s unconventional design compared to Ferrari’s typical muscular and aggressive aesthetic, and the company’s decision to deviate from its legacy petrol-powered engines.

Days after the Luce’s presentation, CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari was receiving “strong interest” for the car from new and existing customers. Since then, the company has not given any further updates on the Luce’s orders, and said it would only provide precise figures at the end of July when releasing its second-quarter results.

Reuters