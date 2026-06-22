How Porsche takes the gamble out of buying used sports cars

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A used sports car provides enthusiasts with a more affordable way to indulge their driving passions, but finding a reliable example can be fraught with pitfalls and maintaining it can be expensive.

Porsche South Africa is strengthening its certified pre-owned programme with the introduction of a five-year/150,000km service plan, offering buyers greater protection and peace of mind. The benefit applies to approved pre-owned vehicles sold through authorised Porsche Centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Umhlanga.

New Porsche vehicles are sold with a five-year/100,000km DrivePlan maintenance plan, while both new and used models come with the Porsche Roadside Assist 24‑hour nationwide emergency service.

LSM Distributors, official distributor of the German sportscar brand, says it has access to information archives for each pre-owned Porsche in its dealer network, including previous accident repair, accurate mileage and reliable service records.

Tailored pre‑owned maintenance and service solutions are also available.

Beyond ownership, Porsche South Africa offers engagement programmes designed to deepen customers’ connection with the brand, says Toby Venter, CEO of LSM Distributors.

Customers buying cars from Porsche Centres in Joburg and Pretoria get complimentary sighting laps at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit as part of the deal, with Cape Town and Umhlanga customers invited to participate in scenic appreciation drives and hosted brunches.

Porsche South Africa also offers driver training programmes in its two-door sports cars at Kyalami led by international instructors, catering to a range of skill levels.

To showcase its approved pre-owned programme, Porsche South Africa last week hosted a media drive from Johannesburg to Mpumalanga featuring a selection of used 911, Panamera, Cayenne and Macan models.

Most of the examples were low-mileage cars that had clocked up less than 10,000km and were in predictably pristine condition.

The standout for me was a white 2017 911 Carrera S with nearly 65,000km on the odometer, listed for sale at R1,695,000. As the oldest vehicle in the group, it offered the best indication of how gracefully a modern 911 ages.

Aside from some light creasing on the leather upholstery, the nine-year-old car looked and felt almost showroom fresh and had clearly been carefully looked after throughout its life. There were no squeaks, rattles or visible signs of neglect, reinforcing the reputation of the 911 as a sports car that wears its years impressively well when properly maintained.

The 3.0l flat-six twin-turbo engine sounded glorious and pulled strongly, feeling like it still packed all of its 309kW and 500Nm and the ability to cover 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds. The seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic remains a benchmark in the industry, delivering crisp shifts and an uncanny ability to anticipate the driver’s intentions.