Colour-changing Land Rover Classic Defender V8 commission introduces new double cab variant

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The Spectral Green paint finish shifts between green, purple and gold depending on lighting conditions and viewing angle.

Land Rover Classic has unveiled a new bespoke commission showcasing the extent of its factory-backed restoration and customisation programme for classic Defender models.

Created for a single client, the collection consists of four remastered V8-powered classic Defenders spanning four bodystyles: the 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top, 110 Station Wagon and the newly introduced 110 Double Cab Pick-Up.

The new 110 Double Cab Pick-Up, pictured, joins the existing 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top and 110 Station Wagon. (Land R)

The standout feature across the collection is a unique Spectral Green paint finish that shifts between green, purple and gold depending on lighting conditions and viewing angle. Applied at Land Rover Classic’s in-house paint facility, each vehicle required close to 400 hours of preparation, colour matching and final polishing.

The exterior treatment extends to diamond-turned 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels, exterior badging and interior fascia panels. Each model also features a contrasting Icy White roof, expedition cage, bonnet script and hand-painted white coachlines.

Inside, the Defenders are trimmed in semi-aniline Bridge of Weir Vanilla leather upholstery with green contrast stitching matching the exterior paintwork. Additional details include Superwool carpeting with leather binding and floor mats embossed with Defender branding.

Technology upgrades now include a newly developed nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (Land Rover Classic)

The four-vehicle project highlights the capabilities of Land Rover Classic’s Works Bespoke division, which allows customers to extensively personalise restoration projects, including specifying custom paint colours inspired by landscapes, personal items or other vehicles in a collection.

Every Classic Defender V8 starts life as an original 2012 to 2016 donor vehicle before undergoing a complete restoration and mechanical overhaul. The output of the naturally aspirated 5.0l engine is increased to 298kW through a series of specially developed performance upgrades.

Alongside the one-off commission, Land Rover Classic has announced several new options for future Classic Defender V8 customers.

The 110 Double Cab Pick-Up bodystyle is now officially available as part of the programme, joining the existing 90 Station Wagon, 90 Soft Top and 110 Station Wagon variants. Land Rover Classic has also added a compact two-seat 90 Hard Top option to the range.

Technology upgrades include a newly developed nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Land Rover says the system also features Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio and a 13-band graphic equaliser.

An optional reversing camera has also been introduced, integrated into either the rear bumper or optional rear step, complete with a camera lens washer.

Further customisation options now include an expanded selection of roof colours and 16-inch heavy-duty Wolf wheels, which can be specified in finishes including Fuji White and Corris Grey.

Finally, a new Trophy Pack has also been added, featuring Narvik Black Gloss treatment for the bonnet, roof, rear door assembly and wheel arches, giving buyers additional ways to contrast exterior finishes.

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