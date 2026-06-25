Audi launches all-new Q3 and Q3 Sportback in South Africa

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The new third-generation Q3 Sportback, left, and Q3 SUV models are now available in South Africa.

Audi has launched the latest Q3 SUV and Sportback models in South Africa, a year after their global debut.

One of the German brand’s best-selling vehicles, with more than two million units sold since production began in 2011, the third-generation Q3 adopts a sharper exterior design and a host of technology upgrades.

Both models are available in base, Advanced, S line or S line Black trim. (Audi)

At the front, standout features include a wider Singleframe radiator grille flanked by a narrow set of tapered LED headlamps that can, for the first time in Q3 history, be fitted with Audi’s digital Matrix LED lighting technology for improved night-time visibility.

There is also a more pronounced shoulder line, steeply sloping D-pillars and blistered front and rear wheel arches that Audi says are a nod to the original quattro launched in the 1980s.

Depending on the derivative selected (base, Advanced, S line or S line Black), buyers can choose from different wheel sizes and finishes. Base and Advanced models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels while the S line gets 19-inch five-arm Platinum Grey wheels. The S line Black features 19-inch Audi Sport twin-spoke peak wheels finished in Black Metallic.

Updated dashboard design incorporates Audi’s curved panoramic display. (Audi)

The S line adds body-coloured lower exterior elements while the S line Black receives a Black Optics package that darkens the mirror housings, roof rails, exterior detailing, window surrounds and Audi rings finished in Anthracite Grey.

At the rear, Audi’s designers have fitted the new Q3 with two-part taillamps and, from the Advanced model upwards, a continuous LED light strip spanning the width of the vehicle. Additional details include illuminated Audi rings and a large diffuser integrated into the raised rear bumper. Digital OLED rear lights are available as an option, offering four selectable light signatures.

Buyers wanting a more coupe-styled alternative can opt for the Q3 Sportback. Featuring a sloping roofline that sits 29mm lower than the SUV, it offers a sleeker silhouette, although rear passenger headroom is slightly compromised.

Boot capacity is unchanged at 488 litres, though total load space drops to 1,289 litres with the rear seats folded, compared with 1,386 litres in the Q3 SUV.

Inside, the updated dashboard design incorporates Audi’s curved panoramic display, combining an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system.

The latter features integrated navigation and runs a newly developed Android Automotive operating system that allows third-party apps such as YouTube and Spotify to be downloaded via the Audi Application Store.

Standard equipment across the range includes lane departure warning, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, an electric tailgate, ambient lighting and leather/artificial leather upholstery.

The redesigned centre console features two cup holders and a cooled wireless charging tray. (Audi)

Audi has also relocated the gear selector to the steering column, freeing up additional space on the centre console. In its place are two cup holders and a cooled wireless charging tray offering 15 watts of charging power, complemented by two USB-C ports up front and an additional pair for rear passengers.

Advanced derivatives add further equipment including a panoramic sunroof, heated front sport seats with four-way lumbar support, three-zone climate control, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, intelligent park assist with a reverse camera and reverse assistant.

The S line and S line Black variants add a flattened multifunction twin-spoke leather sport steering wheel.

Buyers can also choose from three optional technology packages.

The Q3 Sportback features a sloping roofline that sits 29mm lower than the SUV. (Audi)

The Tech package adds park assist plus with a 360-degree camera display, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera functionality, high-beam assist, keyless entry and locking, electrically folding mirrors, an auto-dimming interior mirror and front seat lumbar support.

The Tech Plus package adds progressive steering, side assist with exit warning, rear cross-traffic assist and proactive occupant protection systems.

At the top of the range, the Tech Pro package builds on these features with Audi Trained Parking, adaptive cruise assist plus with emergency assist, surround-view cameras, suspension with two-valve damper control, red brake calipers, electrically adjustable front seats and memory functionality for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors.

Optional upgrades also include MMI Experience Pro, which combines a head-up display with a Sonos premium sound system featuring 12 speakers. Configurable ambient lighting with up to 30 selectable colours allows further cabin customisation.

Digital Matrix LED lighting technology is available as an option on the Q3 for the first time. (Audi)

From launch, Audi South Africa is offering the new Q3 SUV and Sportback with a choice of two powertrains.

The range opens with a 1.5l four-cylinder TFSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm of torque.

Also available is a 2.0l four-cylinder TDI turbodiesel producing 110kW and 360Nm. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission.

The new Audi Q3 range is now available in South Africa, priced as follows:

1.5 TFSI

Q3 SUV: R814,200

Q3 Sportback: R849,200

Q3 Advanced SUV: R867,000

Q3 Advanced Sportback: R902,000

Q3 S line SUV: R904,000

Q3 S line Sportback: R939,000

Q3 S line Black SUV: R929,000

Q3 S line Black Sportback: R964,000

2.0 TDI

Q3 SUV: R852,500

Q3 Sportback: R887,500

Q3 Advanced SUV: R905,300

Q3 Advanced Sportback: R940,300

Q3 S line SUV: R942,300

Q3 S line Sportback: R977,300

Q3 S line Black SUV: R967,300

Q3 S line Black Sportback: R1,002,300

All models are sold with a standard five-year/100,000 km Audi Freeway Plan.

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