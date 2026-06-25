FIRST DRIVE | Testing the 2026 Toyota Hilux through Namibia

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Namibia is like that relative you see once every few years at special gatherings. The shared resemblance to SA is unmistakable — but finer distinctions give away its status as a member from a different section of the family tree.

Both our countries clearly use the same guy for road signs on national highways, and driving out of Windhoek you would think you were cruising through the dry, flat landscape of the Free State.

But road surfaces are pristine, the markings look fresh, litter is non-existent and interestingly, there are pairs of military officers posted at frequent intervals along our chosen section of national freeway. “Guns and no roses,” quips my Business Day colleague Phuti Mpyane.

The Toyota Hilux — in white — is so ubiquitous in the desert landscape of the country that it is just about part of the natural flora and fauna. Our fleet of new 2026 models in shades of black, grey and orange attract lusty stares from old Hilux pilots. But they will probably still have theirs in the go-to blanco.

Earlier this year Toyota gave us an extremely brief taste of the new double-cab at Kyalami. Brief enough to get an inkling of the new refinements but not long enough to really get intimate. This week we had the chance to properly explore the competencies of the upgraded model driving from Windhoek to Walvis Bay, over everything from smooth asphalt to punishing, corrugated dirt roads and soft sand. Our tester was the range-topping Legend 4x4 double-cab model costing R999,900.

“The Hilux is the heart of our business,” commented Toyota SA Motors president Andrew Kirby, who joined us at the press drive.

The rear looks more substantial with larger light clusters. (Brenwin Naidu)

Kirby remarked on the extent to which the nameplate had captured the imagination of the SA public, from fleet operations to the agriculture sector and families whose lives are complemented by the spread of work-play capabilities it offers.

The Hilux also lays claim to being the longest-running pick-up in the country. Sales started in 1968 and local production began in 1972. This 2026 version marks generation nine.

Getting behind the wheel, the Hilux is more modern than ever. Its fascia, digital interfaces and steering wheel follow the basic template seen in the latest Land Cruiser Prado. The seat designs are new, ergonomically-optimised and complemented by plusher cabin materials that remedy deficiencies of before — no longer can we liken the Hilux cabin to Tupperware.

It is exactly 10 years since the predecessor came to market. Thinking back to that launch, the weird frontal appearance of the car hijacked the narrative: its strange underbite was the subject of scorn and various internet memes.

This time around there are no low-hanging fruits when it comes to aesthetic challenges. Well, not in my view anyway. The new car looks butch, futuristic and more or less what you would have imagined a “future Hilux” to resemble.

There is a strong influence from the Land Cruiser Prado in the cabin. (Brenwin Naidu)

At the front-end, Toyota applied its “cyber-sumo” concept; intended to be futuristic while conveying the strength associated with a wrestler. Observe the larger rear clusters, wider haunches and bolder Toyota lettering now as a tailgate indentation. Keen-eyed viewers will notice how the passenger cell section between the wheels remains almost unaltered versus the old car.

Indeed, a significant portion of the previous Hilux has been carried over. This is a comprehensive facelift rather than an all-new iteration. Should we be surprised? This has long been the approach with the Hilux — slow reform over radical change.

Scratch deeper though and you will find that the revisions are significant. That was clear from the first stretch of our freeway drive. But after the tar turned to gravel, the Hilux really started to get into the meat of its business presentation.

Toyota executives acknowledged that the jittery ride of the predecessor was a major gripe among customers. They are going to find this new one addresses the shortcoming deftly. Our drive was over 1,000km, mostly on dirt and some of the harshest corrugations out there. A note that tyre pressures were slightly reduced (at 2 bar rather than the advised 2.3 bar), out of concern for punctures.

A stronger frame, additional damping componentry to reduce vibrational intrusion, and suspension tuning with a stronger focus on comfort, has culminated in a Hilux that finally narrows the gap with the Ford Ranger from a refinement perspective. We say narrows, and not closes, because a side-by-side test is in order for a conclusive verdict.

But comparing the new Hilux to the outgoing one, the ride quality is a revelation. As is handling ability. For the first time, electric power steering has been adopted. That results in a tiller lighter, more precise, than the previous vehicle’s. It relays a confident sensation, and despite being on low-traction dirt surfaces, we find ourselves maintaining an impressive pace. Freeway speeds, pretty much.

The infotainment system is a clear upgrade over the earlier, outmoded look. (Brenwin Naidu)

Oddly, features like the lane-keep assist still seemed to function on the vast stretches of dirt — the steering wheel gently nudged so as to keep inside the “lanes” of tyre tracks forged by the car ahead. At some point we deactivated the systems. Later in the day the 10km entrance to our lodgings resembles a twisty rally stage.

The Hilux, with 4H engaged, grips and goes, its traction control system (and some quick counter-steering from the driver) ensuring no deviation from the intended path — even as it tries to sway its butt. No need to put a complement of seven airbags to the test. Never before has a Hilux been so manoeuvrable.

And never before has it been so hushed. The 2.8l turbocharged-diesel engine, its associated rhythm and clatter, are well-suppressed. To the point where the only acoustic interference we noticed on the test drive was wind from the left-hand door at speed.

The depedendable 2.8l is retained, the gearbox has been revised for smoother operation. (Brenwin Naidu)

And that was seemingly caused by the cable running out and on to a roof-mounted aerial, servicing the CB radio system fitted to each test unit. So not a fault against build quality. However we did notice that the two-pin plug socket in the centre console did not seem to function. This was experienced on two separate units.

Carried over from before, the 150kW/500Nm four-cylinder pulls with conviction, linked to a six-speed automatic box. Fuel economy after two days of intense driving was 11l/100km.

Next year, Toyota will add the familiar 2.4l motor to the new range. Interesting to note is that you will still be able to buy this outgoing version with this smaller engine, until next year.

For now, the new Hilux 2.8 GD-6 range is served in double-cab and xtra-cab forms, comprising SRX, Raider, Raider X and Legend model grades. The Legend incorporates mild-hybrid technology, although the power outputs are exactly the same as they are on the SRX and Raider versions.

As it is in South Africa, the Hilux is a common sight across all parts of Namibia. (Brenwin Naidu)

In discussion with Toyota executives, the one question we simply had to ask, was about the theft factor — given its inevitable popularity among varied demographics including thieves.

Part of its safety repertoire includes a smartphone app enabling remote shut-down of the vehicle. This is standard across the new range.

“Will the new Toyota Hilux be less appealing to thieves? Probably not. Is it much harder to steal? Definitely,” said the vice-president of marketing and communications, Glenn Crompton.

Devoted owners of the current Hilux thinking that the enhancements of the new vehicle are skin deep will be taken aback by just how much better this iteration is in the areas that matter.

NEW HILUX DOUBLE-CAB PRICING:

2.8 GD-6 SRX 4x2 automatic: R658,500

2.8 GD-6 SRX 4x4 automatic: R746,100

2.8 GD-6 Raider 4x4 automatic: R892,900

2.8 GD-6 Legend 4x2 automatic: R945,500

2.8 GD-6 Legend 4x4 automatic: R999,900

NEW HILUX XTRA CAB PRICING:

2.8 GD-6 Raider X 4x2 automatic: R751,800

2.8 GD-6 Raider X 4x4 automatic: R842,200