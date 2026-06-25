Hot enough for drivers to wear a liquid-cooled vest, F1 rules for Austrian race

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A heat hazard has been declared, with temperatures in excess of 31ºC forecast

Formula One’s governing body declared a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring this weekend, the first time this season that the designation has been used.

Race director Rui Marques said the official weather service forecast temperatures in excess of 31ºC.

Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead.

The car’s minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.

Last October’s Singapore Grand Prix was the first time the heat hazard designation was applied after it was added to the rules in 2025, followed by the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the same month.

Sunday’s race will be the eighth round of the championship, with 19-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings.

Reuters