Motoring

Land Rover recalls Defender and Discovery models in South Africa

A concern has been identified in fuel tank wall thickness

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The recall affects certain Discovery and Defender models. (Anna Barclay)

The National Consumer Commission has informed consumers of a product recall affecting a small number of Land Rover Defender and Discovery vehicles, as notified by Jaguar Land Rover.

The recall affects three vehicles sold in January 2026.

According to the supplier, a concern has been identified where the fuel tank wall thickness may be below design specification near the inlet check valve. A fuel tank with a thinner-than-designed wall may not perform adequately in the event of a crash, resulting in an increased risk of fuel spillage and potentially a fire.

Affected consumers have been contacted and are advised to proceed to an authorised Jaguar Land Rover dealership for inspection and replacement of the fuel tank at no cost.

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