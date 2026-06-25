Land Rover recalls Defender and Discovery models in South Africa

The National Consumer Commission has informed consumers of a product recall affecting a small number of Land Rover Defender and Discovery vehicles, as notified by Jaguar Land Rover.
The recall affects three vehicles sold in January 2026.
According to the supplier, a concern has been identified where the fuel tank wall thickness may be below design specification near the inlet check valve. A fuel tank with a thinner-than-designed wall may not perform adequately in the event of a crash, resulting in an increased risk of fuel spillage and potentially a fire.
Affected consumers have been contacted and are advised to proceed to an authorised Jaguar Land Rover dealership for inspection and replacement of the fuel tank at no cost.
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