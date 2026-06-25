Max Verstappen discussing F1 future with Red Bull

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Max Verstappen has not hidden his dissatisfaction with the sport, new F1 car specifications and his performance this season.

Max Verstappen is expected to engage in conversations with Red Bull officials about his future with the Formula One team later this week at the site of the Austrian Grand Prix.

RacingNews365 reported Wednesday that Verstappen — only 28 and a four-time season champion — potentially could invoke an out clause in his contract and leave Red Bull Racing after this season. And the team wants some answers to figure out its next moves.

Verstappen has not hidden his dissatisfaction with the sport, new F1 car specifications and his performance this season. Accustomed to his name being at the top of the driver standings, he is seventh this season, following the six drivers — two each — for Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

The Dutchman won four consecutive drivers’ titles from 2021-24. In 2025, Lando Norris of McLaren bested him by two points. He has no wins this season.

“Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24,” he told BBC Sport in an interview in March, referencing the cancellation of two races in the Middle East due to ongoing hostilities.

“And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

When you are in P7 or P8, and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver. Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do — Max Verstappen

As Verstappen, who has 71 Grand Prix wins to his credit, finds himself at a crossroads, RacingNews365 reported his contract runs through the 2028 season. His contract, however, contains “performance-related exit clauses” that he can trigger, per the outlet.

Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya, co-owners of parent company Red Bull GmbH, are expected to be on hand for the talks in Austria, home of the company’s global headquarters. If the sides don’t come to an agreement by Friday, talks will continue over the weekend.

The talks are expected to focus on the potential of Red Bull buying out the exit clause to assure his commitment to the team for the next two seasons. That would help to draw in engineers to work on design.

But in the BBC Sport interview, Verstappen said he isn’t sure about his future.

“When you are in P7 or P8, and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver,” he said. “Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do.”

Would he walk away from F1?

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock,” he said.

Reuters