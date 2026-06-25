Volkswagen to sell diesel engine unit to Bain in deal generating €7.4bn

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As of May 31, the book value of Everllence on Volkswagen’s balance sheet was about €3.4bn. File photo.

Volkswagen has agreed to sell its diesel engine unit Everllence to Bain Capital in a deal generating proceeds of about €7.4bn (R139.30bn), beating out other private equity firms, including one that had joined forces with Volkswagen’s top shareholders.

The leveraged buyout deal is expected to be one of the European industry’s biggest carve-outs this year. Volkswagen has been seeking to free up cash at a time of deep cuts across the group’s automotive operations.

A leveraged buyout is a deal in which a company is acquired largely with borrowed money.

“Leaner structures and processes will give Everllence the opportunity to achieve further growth in attractive markets such as data centres, the energy sector and shipping. At the same time, it will allow us to focus even more strongly on our core business,” said Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Volkswagen has entered an exclusive arrangement with Bain to sell a 51% stake in Everllence and will in the medium term remain a major shareholder with a 49% stake, the German automaker said on Wednesday.

The transaction is subject to employee negotiations and regulatory hurdles, which Volkswagen aims to complete by the end of the year, it said

Bain was competing against CVC and EQT in the bidding race, the latter of which was part of a consortium with Porsche SE and Qatar.

Porsche SE holds 53.3% of voting rights in Volkswagen, while Qatar holds 17% via its sovereign wealth fund.

The business, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, makes diesel engines for the shipping industry but also sees growth potential in artificial intelligence through demand for generators to power data centres.

The transaction is subject to employee negotiations and regulatory hurdles, which Volkswagen aims to complete by the end of the year, it said.

As part of the deal, the company’s sites in Augsburg, Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg and Ravensburg will be retained under the new ownership structure at least until the end of 2030.

As of May 31, the book value of Everllence on Volkswagen’s balance sheet was about €3.4bn (R64bn).

Reuters