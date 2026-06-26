Ferrari’s divisive Luce EV needs to be ‘digested’, company exec says

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Ferrari’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV) model, which has triggered a flurry of criticism since its unveiling last month, needs to be “digested” before it can be understood, the company’s chief product development officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi said on Thursday.

The €550,000 (about R10.3m) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car that has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque’s usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

Its styling, largely the work of former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson, has provoked endless unflattering memes on social media, including some that compared it to a vacuum cleaner.

“A car like this needs to be seen — and seen a lot — it needs to be digested, right? Otherwise your mind rejects certain solutions, it shuts them out,” Fulgenzi said on the sidelines of a tech event in Milan organised by Siemens.

Ferrari has shrugged off the criticism of its latest offering, insisting that customer interest is strong, and denying reports that it is forcing top clients to buy the Luce to qualify for the purchase of other limited-edition models.

The car’s unconventional appearance, largely dictated by aerodynamic requirements, may lead some people to think it is not a real Ferrari, Fulgenzi conceded, “but that’s not true, it’s a different kind of Ferrari,” he said.

Its bodyshell “is the most complex in our range”, he added.

The Luce has four electric motors with a total of 772kW, and is capable of reaching a top speed of 310km/h, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

“When you get inside, you feel a certain kind of emotion, and when you drive it, you realise you’ve come back home, because those driving sensations that you get with other [Ferrari] cars you also get them with this one,” Fulgenzi said.

Reuters