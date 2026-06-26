FIA abolishes presidential term limits

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The move paves the way for Mohammed Ben Sulayem to run for another term and is understood to have been brought forward by him.

At the FIA’s Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau this week, an overwhelming majority of member clubs and delegates from around the world voted to remove term limits for the FIA presidency, currently held by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The move paves the way for Ben Sulayem to run for another term and is understood to have been brought forward by him.

“The FIA statutes have been updated to establish a consistent approach to term limits across all FIA bodies, in line with the world councils and the senate,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“The proposed amendments were approved by a supermajority at the Extraordinary General Assemblies. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders they deem appropriate.”

The changes allow an incumbent president to continue in the role indefinitely unless they are voted out or hit the 70-year age limit before standing for election.

The eligibility criteria for the president of the FIA have been strengthened and are more in line with the existing eligibility criteria for the other candidates on the presidential list — FIA

Ben Sulayem, 64, was elected to a second four-year term after running unopposed at the end of last year. He would surpass the age limit during a potential third term starting in 2029. By the new rules, he could not seek a fourth term without an additional change and subsequent general assembly vote.

The FIA also addressed candidate eligibility, requiring that prospective presidential candidates have significant experience within an FIA member or body.

“The eligibility criteria for the president of the FIA have been strengthened and are more in line with the existing eligibility criteria for the other candidates on the presidential list,” the statement read.

The vote was among several changes to the statutes and regulations of the motorsport’s governing body.

Reuters