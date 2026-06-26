New Tata Osprey flying into South Africa soon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Tata Osprey hunts for owners who want the duality of daily life commuting and weekend adventure. Picture:

Indian brand Tata says it will bolster its range in South Africa with the launch of the new Osprey in the third quarter of 2026.

The new crossover offers room for up to five passengers and 382l of boot space, and slots between the compact Tata Punch and the larger Harrier SUV in the Tata range. Size- and price-wise, it stacks up against rivals such as the Chery Tiggo Cross, Renault Kiger, and Hyundai Venue in the popular segment.

The Tata Osprey, known as the Nexon in other markets, is aimed at weekend warriors, coastal explorers and adventure seekers.

Customers can expect a tech-savvy, safe, high-quality and tech-forward vehicle, according to Jeff Allison, GM of marketing and product at Tata South Africa.

Standard features include sequential LED daytime running lights, a dual-tone panoramic sunroof, a steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated leatherette seats, 360° surround view system with a reversing camera and front parking sensors.

Safety systems include ESP, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) Level 2 and six airbags. The company says the Osprey achieved a five-star global NCAP rating when it was tested in 2024.

Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.