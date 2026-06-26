REVIEW | The Suzuki Across GL auto almost has it all

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As SA consumers battle rampant economic pressures, value-for-money is the priority when it comes to the purchase of a new car.

Suzuki’s brand philosophy centres around the provision of affordable, mass-market transportation. Over the years its range of compacts, particularly the Swift, has helped the brand cement a strong reputation. That is in addition to steady climb up the sales charts, becoming a frequent top three player in recent times, giving Volkswagen sleepless nights.

But while the Japanese brand earned its stripes with cheap, cheerful hatchbacks, it also dabbled in larger categories, with sedans like the Kizashi and the five-door Grand Vitara, which was a rival to the likes of the Nissan X-Trail once upon a time.

The Grand Vitara moniker lives on, but these days it is a road-biased creature with slightly reduced dimensions versus its predecessor. Around similar pricing and sizing parameters is the Suzuki Across.

It starts off at R10,000 less than the equivalent base version of the Grand Vitara GL, which is R359,900. If you want the Across in GL automatic form, that will be R372,900, which is cheaper than the same version of the Grand Vitara (R381,900).

Uncomplicated interior with hard-wearing feel (COLIN MILEMAN)

However, the range-topping GLX is R11,000 dearer than the GLX version of the Grand Vitara, at R464,900. The Across benefits from a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.

At a length of 4360mm, it is 15mm longer than the Grand Vitara. It is also 10mm taller with a height of 1,655mm. Both cars are matched for width (1,795mm) and both have ground clearances of 210mm.

These minor size differences are interesting to note because visually, the Grand Vitara strikes one as the larger of the duo. In fact it even has a marginally smaller boot: the Across gives you 347l, the Grand Vitara gives 310l.

Style-conscious buyers are also likely to find the Across a more alluring prospect. Not that the Grand Vitara is especially unbecoming, but parked next to its sibling, the Across is clearly the better-dressed of the pair.

Probably not by coincidence, its frontal styling takes cues from that of the current Volkswagen Tiguan. And the result is hardly what you would describe as unappealing. At the rear the Across has a steeply-raked tailgate window and a one-piece light-bar, an execution that has an almost French car swagger about it.

Rear look takes a curvier shape than the Grand Vitara (COLIN MILEMAN)

Open the door and the cabin is what you expect. Suzuki does not do premium nor does it try to emulate those associated textures. So not much in the way of soft-touch surfaces, but the materials are of an acceptable standard and it all feels quite durable.

The three-spoke steering wheel is one of the best elements of the cabin, not to thin or too thick, it looks like it could do service in a sportier vehicle. In the GLX model the wheel is leatherette-clad, but in the GL we tested, it is finished in standard polyurethane.

If you have been browsing around at Chinese picks for similar money, the lounge of the GL may come across as bland. It makes do with black fabric upholstery and manual seat adjustment. Though it is redeemed somewhat by the 10.1-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The airbag count is an assuring six, with dual front, side and curtains.

Pragmatic buyers could forgive the Across for not having the dazzling interior garnish of newfangled alternatives from China. What might be less easy to forgive is the lethargic performance.

Now, if this were the standard manual version, we suspect sentiments would have been different. We have experienced the Suzuki 1.5l petrol motor with its five-speed in various products previously and the pairing is complementary, whether in a Baleno or Grand Vitara.

The 1.5l motor is not complemented by automatic gearbox (COLIN MILEMAN)

But this six-speed automatic does not blend cohesively with the normally aspirated four-cylinder. After all, it only has 76kW/137Nm to play with in the first place.

It feels encumbered by the long-gearing and slow shifts of the transmission, droning painfully trying to tackle inclines and while dispatching overtaking manoeuvres. Not that you find yourself feeling confident enough to overtake in most scenarios.

On the bright side, the 1.5l motor is still economical. Our tester showed an average consumption of 5.8l/100km after nearly 800km worth of driving. The relatively small 45l tank also takes some of the sting out of a visit to the pumps.

For the record, the Across is a pleasant, spacious and well-screwed-together car. But for those who simply cannot or will not go manual - the automatic version is a sufferable thing.

And these consumers may be tempted to look in the direction of turbocharged Chinese rivals, even if their reputations for long-term reliability are not on the same level as that of Suzuki.

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