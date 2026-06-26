Motoring

WATCH | Is a used Jeep Compass a good buy or best avoided?

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they weigh up whether a bargain-priced used Jeep Compass is worth the risk. They also look at the best SUVs for gravel travel and investigate a Toyota Fortuner suffering from a noisy differential.

TimesLIVE

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