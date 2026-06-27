Antonelli poised to turn up heat in Austria

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The Austrian Grand Prix will be a struggle of endurance and strategy this afternoon, with a battering of sun-sent heat forecast for the race.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile has declared a “heat hazard” for this occasion.

Championships are won or lost in races like these, where one’s mental fortitude will course-correct wherever talent fails.

Because of the heat, the drivers must be fitted with a driver cooling system — most commonly a cooling vest — for the entire race weekend.

On an already testing track for the cars, the heat element will add a twist of trepidation to the garage of the imperious but fickle Mercedes team. Over the course of this young season, the Mercedes outfit has already suffered two Did Not Finishes (DNFs) in six races due to engine failures.

In a sport where the vessels for competition are sometimes more computer than they are metal, high operating temperatures are a big no for the engineers.

It will fall on their drivers to somehow compete and keep their vehicles running.

After winning five races in a row, Kimi Antonelli’s struggle in the Catalunya race would have shaken his confidence in his championship-winning proclamation, at least one would have thought.

Antonelli suffered a painful DNF in Barcelona immediately after passing George Russell for second place. He will have reason to drive the wheels off his car in the main race later today to keep his stranglehold on the championship standings

Leading with healthy gap

The young Italian seems to have forgotten all about his ill luck, leading both Friday free practice sessions with a healthy gap to the rest of the grid.

Antonelli suffered a painful DNF in Barcelona immediately after passing George Russell for second place. He will have reason to drive the wheels off his car in the main race later today to keep his stranglehold on the championship standings.

In a dominant showing yesterday, Antonelli has set himself up well to ensure that Lewis Hamilton’s win in Barcelona was a blip and not a trend.

Lando Norris would be quick to let him know that being chased by a multiple-times champion is a terrifying experience.

Following closely will certainly be Russell, after finishing second in the Barcelona Grand Prix. His 1.07.096-second Saturday practice time to finish first shows promise of a comeback in the championship battle.

From being a passenger to Antonelli’s shine, he was demoted to the back seat by Hamilton’s win and will want nothing more than to force himself back into the conversation.

The Scuderia outfit has found it difficult to tune their cars this weekend; the Spielberg track is very kind to the fastest cars, guiding them through the long straights and quick corners.

Hamilton’s brilliant form

These traits happen to be what Ferrari struggle with. Both cars laboured through Friday’s practice with times that were half a second off the pace.

Hamilton will focus on his own brilliant form this year, his last three races have seen him finish with two second-place finishes and a win, and he will ignore his Ferrari’s lagging pace. He will have a mountain to climb to consistently challenge the Silver Arrows.

Only a 10th off Russell by the end of the practice sessions, his defiance of expectation has continued to be the tale of his season as he spent yesterday forcing the prancing horse into a derby sprint that will drive fear deep into the otherwise sturdy bones of the Mercedes garage.

The once prodigal son has come again, but not to play sleepy blues as Antonelli gallops on to a championship berth; no, he has shaken the paddock to the unavoidable bounce of his drum.

His shimmering smile has turned into a deadly grin for the rest of the grid, for a new challenger has laid down his gauntlet.