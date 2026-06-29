VW tells workers current job cuts are not enough, works council says

Volkswagen management has told the car group’s employee representatives that agreed-upon job cuts are insufficient, according to a note from the works council seen by Reuters on Monday.
Further job reductions have not yet been quantified, at least not to employee representatives, the note added.
Europe’s largest car maker is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what could be the biggest-ever overhaul in the sector.
Reuters
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