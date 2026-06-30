BMW completes $1.7bn investment in EV production at US plants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW's iX5 SUV will be its first fully electric model made in the US, starting from late 2026.

BMW on Tuesday announced the completion of a $1.7bn (R27.87bn) investment in its production plants in South Carolina, gearing up for the launch of fully electric vehicle production in the country.

The German carmaker said it completed the expansion of its main plant in Spartanburg as well as the construction of a new plant in Woodruff

BMW’s iX5 SUV will be its first fully electric model made in the US, starting from late 2026

At least five more fully electric models are scheduled to be assembled in the US by 2030

The Spartanburg plant, which exports about half of its output, caters to the European SUV market and others

On June 16, the European Parliament voted to approve cutting duties on many US goods imports

“The completion of our investments in plant Spartanburg and plant Woodruff demonstrates our confidence in the US and reinforces South Carolina’s role at the centre of BMW Group’s global operations,” CEO Milan Nedeljkovic said.

Reuters