New BMW X5 breaks cover with SA launch confirmed for next year

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The German firm will offer multiple powertrain options for the X5 including an electric version.

BMW has launched its new, fifth-generation X5, which for the first time will include an all-electric version, the iX5.

The German firm will also offer petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models of the X5, which has been a cornerstone of BMW’s SUV line-up since its debut in 1999. Due in South Africa in early 2027, the new X5 adopts technology from BMW’s Neue Klasse vehicle architecture.

South African buyers will initially have a choice of three models: the diesel-powered X5 xDrive40d, the plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive and the all-electric iX5 60 xDrive.

The iX5 introduces the sixth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, featuring an 800V electrical architecture and new cylindrical battery cells. BMW claims a driving range of up to 845km for the iX5 60 xDrive, with faster charging and bidirectional charging capability.

BMW also confirms that a hydrogen-powered iX5 Hydrogen will enter production later, though it is not currently planned for the local market.

BMW Panoramic Vision has a projection surface extending across the full width of the windscreen. (UWE FISCHER)

The new X5 receives a substantial styling overhaul inspired by BMW’s Neue Klasse design language, with a more monolithic and powerful appearance, illuminated kidney grille and new “double-X” lighting signature.

Flush, electrically operated door handles and wheel options of up to 23 inches further modernise the exterior.

Inside, BMW has introduced its latest Panoramic iDrive digital interface, incorporating a full-width windscreen projection display, a free-standing central touchscreen and BMW Operating System X. South African models will also feature slate interior trim as standard, while Merino leather upholstery will be offered as part of the Deluxe Package.

BMW says the X5 is the sportiest SUV in its class, with standard adaptive suspension and ideal 50:50 weight distribution. Higher-spec models will add Adaptive Chassis Control Professional with active roll stabilisation.

The SUV also introduces BMW’s latest Level 2 driver assistance systems and, on electric models, a new braking system called Heart of Joy that enables smoother stopping.

BMW says the X5 is the sportiest SUV in its class, with standard adaptive suspension and 50:50 weight distribution. (UWE FISCHER)

“The BMW X5 became a global bestseller,” said Joachim Post, BMW board member responsible for development. “The latest generation benefits from the technologies in the Neue Klasse and the widest possible range of drive systems. I’m sure the new BMW X5 will set the benchmark in its class once again.”

M Performance Parts are available for the X5 including a carbon fibre front splitter, M Performance roof spoiler in black high-gloss and M Performance rear diffuser. Also available are M Performance wheels in 21- and 23-inch formats. The cabin can likewise be given an even sportier look with items such as M Performance floor mats.

Production of the new X5 will begin at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US in August 2026 ahead of its South African launch in early 2027.