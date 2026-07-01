BMW to run 1986 Benetton F1 car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

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Designed by South African engineer Rory Byrne, the B186 was raced during the 1986 season by Gerhard Berger and Teo Fabi. Picture:

BMW Classic is bringing a fully restored 1986 Benetton B186 to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, giving Formula One enthusiasts the chance to see one of the sport’s most iconic turbo-era machines back in action.

Wrapped in its distinctive green and white livery with multi-coloured engine cover streaks, the 1980s racer represents a significant chapter in BMW and Formula One history, having delivered the German manufacturer’s final victory of the turbocharged F1 era.

Designed by South African engineer Rory Byrne and raced during the 1986 season by Gerhard Berger and Teo Fabi, the car was powered by BMW’s legendary 1.5l M12/13 turbocharged four-cylinder engine — one of the most formidable powerplants of its time, reportedly producing about 1,044kW in qualifying trim when boost was turned up to 5.5 bar.

On high-speed tracks such as Italy’s historic Monza circuit, this allowed the B186 to exceed 350km/h, not far off the top speeds achieved by today’s hybrid-era cars.

“The power was unbelievable, even if the turbo delay was terrible,” Berger said in a 2007 interview.

“You’d open the throttle at the entry to the corner only to get the power at the exit. If you missed it by 5m or 10m, there was nothing you could do; you just spun it. The lag was about one or two seconds. At Zeltweg, down the long straight to the Bosch Kurve, the car was throwing out 1,400hp and just kept on pushing. You felt like you were sitting on a rocket.”

The car secured its place in motorsport history when Berger drove it to victory at the 1986 Mexican Grand Prix, marking Benetton’s maiden Formula One win and BMW’s final triumph before stepping away from turbocharged F1 competition.

BMW Classic has restored the car for a return to action at Goodwood, where it will be driven up the 1.86km hillclimb course by former German racing driver and TV pundit Christian Danner. The festival takes place from July 9 to 12.

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