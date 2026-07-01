Lamborghini turns up the heat with new Urus SE Performante

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Extensive use of carbon fibre has helped shave 32kg compared with the standard Urus SE, bringing kerb weight down to 2,473kg.

Lamborghini has revealed the new Urus SE Performante, the most performance-focused offering in its SUV line-up to date.

Combining a plug-in hybrid powertrain with extensive aerodynamic upgrades, reduced weight and significant chassis revisions, the new flagship has been engineered to deliver improved performance both on road and track.

Under the bonnet sits a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine working alongside a permanent magnet electric motor mounted ahead of the transmission. Combined output is rated at 596kW and 1,000Nm, representing gains of 107kW and 150Nm over the previous Urus Performante.

Energy is supplied by a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery mounted beneath the load floor, allowing for more than 60km of electric-only driving at speeds of up to 130km/h.

Aerodynamic revisions are equally extensive with reduced drag and increased downforce. (Lamborghini)

Drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission paired with an electronically controlled centre clutch and self-locking rear differential. Lamborghini says the system enables variable torque distribution capable of generating controlled oversteer characteristics more commonly associated with the brand’s sports cars. We say this should certainly add some spice to everyday school runs.

Performance figures are predictably extreme. According to Lamborghini, the SUV accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, reaches 200km/h in 10.8 seconds and tops out at 312km/h.

Beyond outright pace, weight reduction has been another major area of focus. Extensive use of carbon fibre – much of it exposed – for the bonnet, roof, wheel arches, side skirts and rear diffuser has helped shave 32kg compared with the standard Urus SE, bringing kerb weight down to 2,473kg.

Titanium exhaust system developed with Akrapovič reduces weight by more than 10kg. (Lamborghini)

Further savings come from a rambunctious titanium exhaust system developed with Akrapovič, which reduces weight by more than 10kg, while Lamborghini’s Integrated Power Brake system saves an additional 4kg.

Aerodynamic revisions are equally extensive. Lamborghini claims drag has been reduced by 3% compared with the standard Urus SE, while downforce has increased by 16% over the previous Urus Performante and by 23% compared with the Urus SE.

Key exterior changes include a carbon fibre bonnet with an integrated power dome, larger front air intakes for improved cooling, a redesigned front splitter, wider wheel arches, a larger rear diffuser and dual carbon fibre rear spoilers. New 23-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels are fitted as standard and come wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Brake cooling has also been improved, with Lamborghini claiming an 8% increase in efficiency thanks to a redesigned NACA duct directing airflow towards the discs and calipers.

23-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels come wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres. (Lamb)

One of the more significant engineering upgrades is the introduction of Lamborghini’s ‘six-degrees-of-freedom’ 6D sensor positioned near the vehicle’s centre of gravity. First introduced on the Temerario supercar, the system continuously measures acceleration and body movement across pitch, roll and yaw axes, feeding real-time data into the braking, traction control and stability systems.

According to Lamborghini, the technology enables predictive vehicle dynamics management rather than relying solely on reactive systems.

The Integrated Power Brake system has also been upgraded to allow continuous modulation of braking pressure instead of conventional ABS-style pulsing intervention. Lamborghini says braking force has improved by 10%, system responsiveness is up by 12%, and stopping distance from 200km/h has been reduced to under 130 metres.

The SUV’s suspension has also been revised and features a new 2K2V dual-chamber air suspension setup. The system independently controls spring and damping rates according to drive mode and road conditions.

The cabin receives new aviation-inspired switchgear and twin 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment. (Lamborghini)

Compared with the previous Urus Performante, body roll during aggressive cornering has been reduced by 55%, while comfort-related vibrations are down by 25%. Track width has also increased by 16mm for improved lateral stability.

Inside, the cabin receives new aviation-inspired switchgear and twin 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment. Lamborghini has also introduced updated telemetry functions and a redesigned steering wheel featuring carbon fibre detailing.

Using the the ‘Tamburo’ selector on the centre console, drivers can choose between multiple powertrain settings, including EV, Hybrid, Recharge and Performance modes, alongside Strada, Sport and Corsa drive modes.

A new Rally mode has also been added for gravel and loose-surface driving, giving the Urus SE Performante a broader dynamic range than previous performance-focused Urus models.

Lamborghini South Africa says first customer deliveries are scheduled for 2027.