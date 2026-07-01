South Africa’s new vehicle sales hit highest June total in 19 years

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Sales of new passenger vehicles in June were 18.1% higher than a year earlier, with car rental sales accounting for 9.7% of the total.

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Sales of new vehicles in South Africa continued firing on all cylinders last month, achieving the best June performance in 19 years.

According to figures released by industry body Naamsa, domestic sales of new vehicles reached 54,482 units, the best overall monthly performance since 2007 and an increase of 15.3% on June 2025.

The performance came even as consumer confidence contracted in the second quarter of 2026, Naamsa said. The market continued to outperform expectations, supported by essential mobility needs, replacement demand cycles, fleet renewal activity and stronger government procurement, it added.

“Contrary to broader cyclical pressures, whereby the economic environment became increasingly constrained during the second quarter of 2026, driven by a sharp increase in fuel prices, rising inflation risks, and tighter financial conditions, the domestic new vehicle market continued to demonstrate resilience,” said Naamsa.

“The performance was further underpinned by robust government fleet purchases, with passenger vehicle acquisitions increasing by 22.1% and light commercial vehicle (LCV) purchases rising by 41.8%.”

The best performer last month was the passenger car segment, with 38,393 sales, an 18.1% increase over June 2025. Car rental sales accounted for 9.7% of new passenger vehicles sold.

LCVs (bakkies and mini-buses) reported 13,171 units sold, an 8.4% gain over the same month last year.

Medium commercial vehicle sales, at 647 units, were 0.6% higher year on year, and heavy trucks and buses, at 2,271 units, were up 15.9%.

Exports remained under pressure, though, with shipments of 33,879 units down 6.9% compared with June 2025.

For the year to date, passenger car sales are up 14.2% and LCVs are 10.1% higher than in the same period last year.

Naamsa said there were encouraging signs that conditions may gradually improve for South African consumers.

“The latest Absa purchasing managers’ index suggests that some of the cost pressures experienced during recent months may have begun to ease towards the end of June, supported by lower global oil prices after the easing of geopolitical tensions and improved supply conditions,” it said.

“While manufacturing demand remains subdued, the improvement in forward-looking business sentiment points to the possibility of a more stable economic environment in the months ahead.

“Should these trends be sustained, consumers could benefit from moderating inflationary pressures, more stable fuel prices and improved affordability, all of which would support household confidence and create a more favourable environment for new vehicle purchases.”

Naamsa believes the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments are beginning to reflect encouraging signs of improving economic activity and business confidence.

“Demand for commercial vehicles remains closely linked to investment, freight movement, construction, mining, agriculture, and logistics activity,” it said.

Toyota maintained its long-held market share dominance last month, ahead of Suzuki and Volkswagen. The influx of relatively cheaper Chinese brands continues to challenge traditional brands, with five of the top 15 selling brands last month coming from the Asian country.

Top sales by brand, June 2026