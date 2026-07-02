Aston Martin promised upgraded Honda engine for Dutch Grand Prix

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Aston Martin's Honda engine is widely accepted to be the worst on the grid in what is a new era for power unit manufacturers. Picture:

Formula One back-markers Aston Martin will have an upgraded Honda engine after the August break, from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards, the Japanese manufacturer’s trackside boss, Shintaro Orihara, said on Thursday.

Aston Martin, currently 10th in the constructors’ standings with one point from eight rounds, are also planning to bring in a substantially revised chassis from the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

The Honda engine is widely accepted to be the worst on the grid in what is a new era for power unit manufacturers.

“We are working hard to complete our job list to achieve bringing the new power unit to the Netherlands. That is our target,” Orihara told reporters before the British Grand Prix.

“I don’t think we’re going to catch up with Mercedes or RBPT [Red Bull Powertrains] in one step. We need another step for the future to catch up to the top competition.”

The Dutch Grand Prix is at Zandvoort on August 23.

Reuters