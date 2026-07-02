Bentley unveils new bespoke styling package for Continental Supersports

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A bold highlight colour defines the driver’s side before blending into a darker finish on the opposite side. Picture:

Bentley has unveiled a new bespoke styling package for its flagship Continental Supersports, introducing what the company says is the first cross-body paint fade offered on one of its production vehicles.

Called Design Theme by Mulliner, the new package has been developed by Bentley’s in-house bespoke division and will be offered exclusively on the high-performance Supersports. It will make its public debut at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 9 to 12.

By far the most distinctive feature is a two-tone paint treatment that gradually transitions from one side of the vehicle to the other. A bold highlight colour defines the driver’s side before blending into a darker finish on the opposite side, while a single off-centre stripe runs from nose to tail aligned with the passenger seat.

The Dragon theme combines Dragon Red paint fading into Black Crystal. Picture: (Bentley)

Bentley said the asymmetrical design is intended to emphasise the driver-focused character of the Supersports, regardless of whether the vehicle is configured in left- or right-hand drive.

Additional exterior details include a number eight graphic on the front grille, accent pinstriping applied to the carbon-fibre diffusers, side sills and fender blades, along with model-specific detailing unique to the Supersports.

Three specifications will be offered, each extending to the exterior and cabin.

A number eight graphic has been applied to the front grille. Picture: (Bentley)

The Dragon theme combines Dragon Red paint fading into Black Crystal, paired with a Hotspur and Beluga interior. Electric features Electric Blue transitioning into Dark Sapphire on the exterior, while the cabin uses Klein Blue contrasted with Imperial Blue trim. The third option, Brodgar, adopts a more understated approach, pairing Pale Brodgar fading into Brodgar paintwork with Camel and Beluga upholstery.

Inside, Bentley has configured the Supersports as a strict two-seater, reinforcing its focus on driver engagement.

The cabin continues the asymmetric styling theme through contrasting colours, with the brighter shade surrounding the driver while the passenger side adopts a darker finish. The interior receives Bentley’s full leather specification, while the seats and door inserts feature a Supersports-specific perforation pattern.

Additional details include contrast stitching across the dashboard and headrests, while the gear lever trim mirrors the colour used on the driver’s seat.

The cabin continues the asymmetric styling theme. Picture: (Bentley)

While Bentley has introduced three standard themes, customers looking for further customisation can work through the company’s Mulliner division to commission alternative paint combinations.

The new styling package builds on earlier customisation options introduced when the Supersports was first launched, when buyers could choose between Level One and Level Two specifications.

Those earlier packages featured a three-tone interior layout, perforated Dinamica trim for the seats and doors, and contrast stitching and embroidery, as well as a heated, three-spoke leather steering wheel. Exterior changes included gloss black and diamond-machined 22″ alloy wheels, body kit pinstriping, lower door graphics and additional rear quarter livery stripes on higher-spec variants.

Five colour specifications were originally offered as part of those packages, named Skies, Meteorite, Daybreak, Snowstorm and Nightfall.

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