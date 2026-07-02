Cape Town’s CAV unveils new GT MkII as a modern take on the Ford GT40

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South African specialist manufacturer Cape Advanced Vehicles (CAV) has revealed its latest model, the CAV GT MkII, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Ford GT40 that blends retro-inspired styling with contemporary supercar engineering.

Based in Cape Town, CAV has spent more than 25 years building GT40-inspired performance cars, but says the GT MkII is a major evolution of its product line. Its unveiling coincides with the 60th anniversary of Ford’s historic 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966, where the original GT40 cemented its place in motorsport history.

Unlike CAV’s previous GT40 continuation-style models, the GT MkII moves beyond outright replication, retaining the proportions and visual identity of the original while incorporating modern materials, updated styling and substantially revised mechanical underpinnings.

At its core is a carbon-fibre and aluminium monocoque chassis designed to maximise rigidity while keeping weight in check. CAV claims a kerb weight of 1,350kg, which is relatively low for a vehicle featuring all-wheel drive and extensive performance hardware.

The bodywork is constructed entirely from carbon fibre and incorporates several styling references to the original GT40, including large side-mounted air intakes and circular rear light clusters. Aerodynamics also play a larger role, with the GT MkII fitted with an active dual-layer Gurney spoiler that deploys automatically at speed to increase downforce.

Power comes from an Audi-derived 4.2l V8 fitted with twin superchargers, producing close to 600kW and 880Nm. Drive is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed semiautomatic transmission, delivering performance figures expected to rival modern supercars.

CAV will offer extensive mechanical customisation. Buyers can choose alternative naturally aspirated V8 and twin-turbocharged V10 engine options, while transmission choices extend to manual and dual-clutch gearboxes depending on customer preference.

The body is made of carbon fibre. (CAV)

Suspension uses a fully independent setup at both ends, paired with three-way adjustable KW dampers aimed at balancing track capability with road usability. Braking is handled by Brembo eight-piston calipers, while carbon-ceramic brake discs are available as an option to reduce unsprung mass and improve thermal performance under heavy use.

While the GT MkII is clearly performance-focused, CAV says it has also been engineered with greater everyday usability than many low-volume supercars. Standard equipment includes power steering, electric windows, swan-wing doors and luggage space aimed at making the car more practical than traditional race-inspired exotics.

Safety features include ABS, electronic stability control, traction control, airbags and active aerodynamic systems.

Alongside the standard model, CAV will produce a 60th Anniversary Limited Edition restricted to 40 units globally. These cars will feature bespoke interior finishes, unique liveries and design details inspired by figures closely associated with the GT40’s racing success.

Among the commemorative finishes are Miles Blue Metallic, referencing Ford driver Ken Miles, and Carroll Black Metallic, named after legendary American racer and engineer Carroll Shelby.

The GT MkII will replace CAV’s long-running classic GT model as the company’s flagship offering. While not a limited-production vehicle in the traditional sense, output will remain highly exclusive, with CAV targeting production of about 10 units a year.

Pricing has not been announced.