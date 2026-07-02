Juan Wheeler appointed Nissan SA MD

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Nissan Motor Corporation has appointed Juan Wheeler as MD of Nissan South Africa, adding the role to his existing position as CFO of Nissan Africa.

The appointment was announced by Jordi Vila, divisional vice-president of Nissan Europe and president of Nissan Africa Amieo aftersales and customer experience, who said Wheeler was well placed to lead the company’s local business as it builds on its 60-year presence in South Africa.

Wheeler brings extensive automotive industry experience to the position, with a career spanning finance, manufacturing and sales in several international markets.

He began his career as a state accountant in the department of foreign affairs before moving into the automotive industry with Ford, where he spent six years in a range of financial positions.

In 2003, he joined Volvo Cars as finance and warranty manager before returning to Ford, where he took on assignments in Thailand and China overseeing the company’s B-segment vehicle portfolio and future product planning.

He later served as finance director for Ford in Indonesia before spending a year in Vietnam overseeing the company’s manufacturing operations.

Wheeler subsequently moved to Dubai as Ford’s sales finance manager for the Middle East before returning to South Africa in 2018 to join Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) as CFO.

After the merger between FCA and Groupe PSA, he became CFO of Stellantis South Africa in 2021 before joining Nissan Africa in 2025 as CFO.

Nissan Africa MD Mohamed Abd El Samad said Wheeler’s international background made him well suited to the expanded position.

“Juan is a veteran not only of the South African automotive industry but also globally, with extensive experience that spans back office to manufacturing and sales on many continents.

“I look forward to working even more closely with him in this expanded role as Nissan Africa continues to unlock the potential that exists in this continent.”

Wheeler said he was honoured by the appointment and grateful for the confidence placed in him.

“Nissan is an incredible company with a wonderful legacy. Some of my earliest automotive memories involve Nissan vehicles, in which I travelled the length and breadth of this country.

“It is a great privilege to be asked to lead the same company in South Africa as we embark on our next exciting chapter.”

TimesLIVE