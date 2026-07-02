MINI John Cooper Works Daredevil editions arrive in SA

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The line-up includes the Mini John Cooper Works Three-Door Hatch, Convertible, Countryman, Electric and Aceman.

MINI has expanded its John Cooper Works performance line-up in SA with the launch of a limited-run Daredevil Edition range spanning five models across both petrol and electric powertrains.

Limited to just 44 units locally, the special edition line-up includes the MINI John Cooper Works Three-Door Hatch, Convertible, Countryman, Electric and Aceman, broadening the brand’s performance offering across internal combustion and battery-electric models.

All five derivatives share a common design theme, finished in Midnight Black paint with red exterior striping and red-and-black chequered JCW mirror caps.

All Daredevil variants feature Midnight Black paint with red exterior striping and red-and-black chequered JCW mirror caps. (MINI)

The standard JCW Three-Door Hatch remains the most focused hot hatch in the line-up. It is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 170kW and 380Nm, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. MINI claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds, while top speed is rated at 250km/h.

The Daredevil Edition adds several upgrades, including an AC Schnitzer exhaust system, a rear diffuser, JCW Chilli Red rear spoiler extension, additional aerodynamic winglets and 18-inch Rallye Spoke alloy wheels.

Buyers wanting more practicality can opt for the larger JCW Countryman, which uses the same turbocharged 2.0l engine but increases output to 233kW and 400Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission, allowing for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250km/h.

18-inch Rallye Spoke alloy wheels are retro cool. (MINI)

The performance crossover also receives chassis upgrades aimed at improving handling, including a sport-tuned suspension system, four-piston monoblock fixed front brake calipers, electric power steering and a high-gloss black roof spoiler.

MINI’s electric performance offering is represented by two models.

The three-door JCW Electric produces 190kW and 350Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. The battery pack offers up to 400km of claimed range and supports DC fast charging at up to 95kW, allowing a 10% to 80% recharge in about 30 minutes. AC charging at 11kW can fully replenish the battery in around five hours.

The AC Schnitzer exhaust system provides a fruity soundtrack. (MINI)

The electric hot hatch also features intelligent chassis technology, ventilated disc brakes, specially tuned electric power steering and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Joining it is the new JCW Aceman, which packages similar electric performance in a compact five-door crossover body style. Output is unchanged at 190kW and 350Nm, although the 0-100km/h acceleration time increases slightly to 6.4 seconds. Top speed is again limited to 200km/h.

MINI quotes a maximum driving range of up to 380km for the Aceman. Charging capability mirrors that of the JCW Electric, with DC charging at up to 95kW delivering a 10-80% charge in roughly 30 minutes.

The Chilli Red rear spoiler extension adds to the visual drama. (MINI)

The two battery-electric models receive unique Daredevil-specific detailing, including a red-and-black multitone roof treatment unavailable on the petrol-powered derivatives, along with matching mirror caps and rear diffuser styling.

Completing the range is the JCW Convertible, making its South African debut. Like the Three-Door Hatch, it uses MINI’s 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine developing 170kW and 380Nm, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

MINI claims a 0-100km/h time of 6.4 seconds, while top speed is rated at 245km/h.

The Convertible offers 215 litres of luggage capacity depending on the position of the folding soft-top roof. (MINI)

The four-seat convertible measures 3,879mm in length and offers up to 215 litres of luggage capacity depending on the position of the folding soft-top roof.

Underneath, it uses a single-joint strut front axle and multi-link rear suspension arrangement combined with ventilated disc brakes and electric power steering.

Daredevil Edition-specific additions include 18-inch Rallye Spoke alloy wheels and aerodynamic winglets integrated into the front and side bodywork.

Pricing

MINI John Cooper Works Electric: R994,200

MINI John Cooper Works Aceman: R1,098,700

MINI John Cooper Works Convertible: R976,309.80

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch: R907,074

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: R1,126,267.80