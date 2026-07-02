Nissan CEO wants to shed the brand’s rental car image in the US

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Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa, who took the top job at the Japanese carmaker in April 2025, has made the US a core piece of his revival strategy. Picture:

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa was pleased when the carmaker reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter US vehicle sales ticked higher, but he knows there’s a long way to go.

Espinosa, who took the top job at the Japanese carmaker in April 2025, has made the US a core piece of his revival strategy. Nissan’s US market share hovers just above 6%, down from about 9% a decade ago.

Espinosa, a 47-year-old Mexican national, has been candid in his view that Nissan lost its way in the US. It was pushing too hard to grow sales, which led to quality and image problems, the CEO told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

For much of the past decade, Nissan offered unusually steep discounts in a bid to sell more cars and boost its market share, which dealers said hurt resale values. Aggressive selling to rental car companies, also a sales-boosting tactic, cheapened the brand’s image, Espinosa said.

“Before, it was like we want volume, volume, volume. This is not a good way of operating a car company,” he said, adding he’d like to largely “stay away” from the rental market.

The Terrano PHEV Concept is one of the brand’s exciting new vehicles that could get the green light for production. Picture: (Nissan)

CEO touts quality, fresh models

The CEO said he’s after healthy sales growth. Nissan is touting its vehicle quality, including a recent strong showing in a closely watched JD Power survey of new vehicle owners. Espinosa said a forthcoming influx of new models also will help his quest for a US rebound.

Among the first of those is a hybrid version of Nissan’s Rogue compact SUV, its top seller, due to go on sale late this year. Espinosa said Nissan missed an opportunity to win customers with hybrid cars, which have surged in popularity in the past few years, especially amid higher fuel prices resulting from the Iran war.

Nissan is also planning to launch new, rugged SUVs built on a truck-like frame, including the reintroduction of the Xterra, which was sold in the US from the 1990s to the mid-2010s.

The US strategy is part of a sweeping revival plan that includes cutting Nissan’s global manufacturing footprint and workforce by 15% to control costs. Nissan is also scouting for partnerships to help it develop vehicle technologies, following an aborted plan to merge with Honda.

Harry Criswell, who owns a Nissan store in the Washington, DC, area, said dealers are optimistic that Espinosa, a former product planner, can deliver.

“It will work if he can come out with must-have products,” Criswell said.

Reuters