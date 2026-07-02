Several Jaguar and Land Rover models recalled in SA

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The F-Type is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.

The National Consumer Commission has notified consumers of a product recall of selected 2024 to 2026 model year Jaguars and Land Rovers in SA.

The affected vehicles are the Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar, as notified by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) SA. The affected vehicles were made available for sale nationally during the following periods:

F-Pace: March 2024 to January 2025

Defender: March 2024 to April 2026

Discovery: March 2024 to April 2026

Range Rover: March 2024 to June 2024

Range Rover Sport: March 2024 to June 2024

Range Rover Velar: March 2024 to April 2026

According to JLR, a concern has been identified on certain AJ20-D6 engines where the front-end auxiliary drive (FEAD) belt idler pulley may over-rotate following a high-torsion input. This may cause the pulley to clash and damage the engine oil pressure and temperature sensor.

A damaged oil pressure and temperature sensor may result in an engine oil leak, creating a potential slip hazard for other road users.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are asked to visit their nearest Jaguar Land Rover dealership to arrange for an inspection. The FEAD idler pulley will be replaced free of charge.