Tesla registrations in Europe rise in June

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Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 39% in Denmark, 56% in Sweden, and 43% in Portugal and Italy. Picture: Reuters

Tesla registrations rose in several European markets in June, data showed on Wednesday, extending a recovery in the US electric vehicle (EV) maker’s regional sales before its second-quarter delivery report.

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 39% in Denmark, 56% in Sweden, and 43% in Portugal and Italy, according to bilstatistik.dk, Mobility Sweden, ACAP, and the Italian transport ministry. In France, registrations more than doubled, according to car industry body PFA. The growth was less pronounced in Spain at 5.6%, ANFAC data showed.

The rebound follows a weak period for Tesla in Europe, where it lost market share last year as Chinese brands gained ground, its model lineup remained limited, and some consumers reacted against CEO Elon Musk’s political stance.

France has been a bright spot for Tesla. Rico Luman, senior economist at ING Research, said demand there had been helped by the country’s EV subsidy scheme and faster electrification of company fleets, while Tesla was also recovering from last year’s controversy around Musk.

Norway bucked the broader trend, however, with new Tesla registrations falling 43% from a year earlier, according to data from compiler OFV. Norway’s battery-electric vehicle sales had been boosted by “very generous” incentives and front-loaded before a reduction in tax benefits in 2026, resulting in a temporary market slowdown this year, Luman said.

The June data also set the stage for Tesla’s quarterly delivery figures.

Analysts expect Tesla to report a 5% rise in second-quarter vehicle deliveries, with much of the gain likely to come from Europe. Registrations of battery-electric vehicles in Europe rose 39.1% in May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, helped by higher fuel prices that encouraged buyers to switch.

Britain and Germany, Europe’s two largest car markets, are due to release June registration data later this week.

Reuters