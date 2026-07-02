These were SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies in June

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South Africa’s new vehicle market had another stellar month in June and looks set to surpass 600,000 sales in 2026.

According to figures by industry body Naamsa, June recorded the strongest sales performance for the month since 2007, with 54,482 new vehicles sold, a 15.3% increase over the same month last year. The passenger vehicle market was the best performer with 38,393 units, up an impressive 18.1% year-on-year, while light commercial vehicles (bakkies and minibuses) rose 8.4% to 13,171 units.

Year-to-date, the market has reached 315,303 units, 12.9% ahead of the corresponding period in 2025.

Commenting on the results, Ryan Seele, executive at the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), said the market continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite ongoing economic pressures.

“Consumers are still navigating a challenging economic environment, with the rising cost of living, fuel prices and broader financial pressures all influencing purchasing decisions. Yet the market continues to perform exceptionally well, suggesting buyers are recognising value where it exists.”

He noted a shift back towards trusted, established brands.

“History shows that during periods of economic uncertainty, consumers become more cautious about where they spend their money. We saw this during previous economic downturns, and we’re seeing similar behaviour today. Buyers are gravitating towards brands they know and trust, placing greater emphasis on reliability, dealer support and long-term ownership value.”

Nada said the trend was evident in the sustained growth of South Africa’s leading passenger vehicle brands, with Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen each recording three consecutive months of growth. Toyota comfortably retained its long-held market leadership in June, ahead of Suzuki and Volkswagen Group.

Chinese manufacturers continued to strengthen their position, however, and five of the top 15 selling brands last month were from that country. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro imported from China was the second best-selling passenger car last month, behind the locally built VW Polo Vivo.

The Toyota Hilux, built in Durban, remained SA’s most popular overall seller by a wide margin.

Top 30 selling vehicles – June 2026

1. Toyota Hilux: 3,464

2. VW Polo Vivo: 2,371

3. Ford Ranger: 2,150

4. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro: 2,070

5. Isuzu D-Max: 1,724

6. Hyundai Grand i10: 1,490

7. Haval Jolion: 1,424

8. Suzuki Swift: 1,388

9. Toyota Corolla Cross: 1,356

10. Toyota Urban Cruiser: 1,174

11. Suzuki Ertiga: 1,150

12. Suzuki Fronx: 1,092

13. Toyota Starlet: 968

14. Toyota Vitz: 921

15. Jetour T2: 918

16. Omoda C5: 901

17. VW Polo: 864

18. Kia Sonet: 833

19. Mahindra XUV 3XO: 816

20. Toyota Fortuner: 726

21. VW T-Cross: 619

22. Toyota Hiace: 591

23. GWM P-Series: 565

24. Toyota Rumion: 561

25. Jetour Dashing: 531

26. Tata Tiago: 514

27. Renault Kwid: 505

28. VW Amarok: 497

29. Renault Triber: 487

30. Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup: 462

Source: Lightstone /Naamsa