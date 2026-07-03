McMurtry unveils production-ready Spéirling Pure electric hypercar

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The McMurtry Spéirling Pure is priced from $1.3m before taxes, shipping and optional extras.

McMurtry Automotive has unveiled the production-ready version of its McMurtry Spéirling Pure, an extreme electric hypercar engineered to deliver Formula One-level performance through a radical aerodynamic package.

Named after the Gaelic word for “thunderstorm”, the compact single-seat EV first attracted widespread attention in 2022 when a prototype set a new hillclimb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed before returning to the spotlight in 2025 by setting a new lap record on the Top Gear Test Track, beating the benchmark previously held by a 2004 Renault R24 Formula One car.

The UK-based company later demonstrated the car’s unusual aerodynamic technology by driving a prototype upside down, becoming the first car to achieve the feat.

The production model is fitted with a 100kWh battery pack. (McMurtry)

Extensive engineering overhaul

While visually similar to earlier prototypes, McMurtry said the production-specification Spéirling Pure features 95% new components after nearly a decade of development.

One of the biggest upgrades is a substantially larger 100kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 60kWh unit. The battery uses Molicel P50B NCA 21700 cells and has been designed in modular format to accommodate future upgrades.

The powertrain also benefits from new Helix electric motors, increased torque, an upgraded gearbox and significantly improved regenerative braking capable of recovering up to 200kW regardless of battery state of charge.

To improve thermal efficiency and aerodynamics, engineers relocated the cooling system from the rear of the vehicle to the front.

The Downforce-on-Demand system produces up to 2,000kg of aerodynamic downforce from standstill. (McMurtry)

Fan-generated downforce system

The Spéirling Pure’s defining feature remains McMurtry’s patented Downforce-on-Demand system, which produces up to 2,000kg of aerodynamic downforce from standstill.

Unlike conventional performance cars that rely on airflow over wings and underbody surfaces at speed, the Spéirling uses two high-speed fans spinning at up to 23,000rpm to create a vacuum beneath the chassis, effectively sucking the car onto the road surface.

This allows the car to generate extreme levels of grip immediately, enabling cornering and braking forces of up to 3g.

The system also provides an additional safety advantage. Because downforce is mechanically generated rather than dependent on airflow direction, grip remains available even if the car spins, allowing drivers to stop in a shorter distance while maintaining control.

McMurtry has redesigned the system for production use with more durable fan blades, improved cooling, a relocated assembly for a lower centre of gravity and an onboard air compressor that allows the aerodynamic skirt system to retract independently during pitlane manoeuvres or trailer loading.

To accommodate the larger battery pack, the wheelbase has grown from 2,000mm to 2,200mm, while overall width and length have increased by 14% and 11% respectively. (McMurtry)

New chassis and larger dimensions

The production car rides on an all-new carbon-fibre monocoque engineered to comply with international motorsport safety regulations.

To accommodate the larger battery pack, the wheelbase has grown from 2,000mm to 2,200mm, while overall width and length have increased by 14% and 11% respectively.

The redesigned structure also improves cockpit space, offering more leg and elbow room, easier entry and exit through wider door openings and a repositioned A-pillar that improves forward visibility.

Other changes include a hinged secondary door, integrated headlights for night track use, indicator lights, brake lights and hazard lights aimed at improving track-day usability.

A swan-neck rear wing incorporating a storage compartment underneath for a helmet and Hans device has also been added.

The production car is using broader off-the-shelf Michelin slick tyres. (McMurtry)

Mechanical upgrades

McMurtry has revised the suspension geometry with 20% greater ride height adjustment and increased articulation.

Tyre setup has also changed, with the car using broader off-the-shelf Michelin slick tyres — 11% wider at the front and 3% wider at the rear — along with taller sidewalls to improve compliance.

Engineers have also abandoned electric power steering in favour of a hydraulic power-assisted system with Formula 1-style valving, a move aimed at improving steering feel and driver feedback.

Electronically adjustable dampers will also be available as an option.

Each car will feature a custom-moulded seat tailored specifically to the owner. (McMurtry)

More premium cockpit

While earlier prototypes prioritised function over form, the production model receives a significantly more sophisticated interior.

Each car will feature a custom-moulded seat tailored specifically to the owner, similar to seating systems used in endurance racing prototypes.

A bespoke racing steering wheel integrates core vehicle controls, while a central digital display provides live readouts for battery charge, fan settings, temperatures, power output and speed.

A range of optional colours, stitching, stripes and logos can be selected for the seat, steering wheel and dashboard trim.

McMurtry said the vehicle can be operated by the owner at track days with minimal assistance. (McMurtry)

Track day usability

Despite its extreme performance, McMurtry said the Spéirling Pure has been engineered for relatively straightforward ownership on track.

Unlike many high-performance track cars that require dedicated support crews, the company said the vehicle can be operated by the owner with minimal assistance.

Fast charging capability allows the battery to replenish from 20% to 95% in between 20 and 60 minutes, depending on charger output and ambient conditions.

For circuits without charging infrastructure, McMurtry has developed an optional portable 100kWh battery power bank capable of delivering 120kW charging output.

The company has also simplified servicing through quick access body panels that allow easier access to critical components such as the fan filtration system.

Top speed is rated at 305km/h. (McMurtry)

Extreme performance

With an output of 735kW, McMurtry said the 1,350kg Spéirling Pure will sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.55 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 305km/h.

Driven at LMP2 prototype race car pace, the company said the battery can deliver about 40km to 50km of running time per charge, equivalent to about 11 laps of Midrand’s 4.522km Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Pricing

McMurtry has priced the Spéirling Pure at $1.3m (R21m) before taxes, shipping and optional extras. First customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later in 2026.