Rolls-Royce unveils one-off Phantom Regatta inspired by British sailing heritage

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Two-tone paint treatment combines Regatta Blue on the upper body with English White below.

A Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended has become the basis for a new one-off model called Phantom Regatta, a bespoke creation inspired by competitive yacht racing along England’s south coast.

Created through the luxury British carmaker’s bespoke division, the unique build draws influence from summer regattas held on the Solent — a strait between the Isle of Wight and mainland Great Britain — including the historic Cowes Week sailing event.

As such the exterior features a hand-finished two-tone paint treatment combining Regatta Blue on the upper body with English White below, intended to mimic the line where a yacht’s hull meets the water. Completing the look are a set of 22-inch polished disc wheels, with reflective surfaces designed to reference the polished steel winches found on the decks of racing yachts.

The Phantom Regatta rides on 22-inch polished disc wheels. (Rolls-Ro)

Inside, the colour palette continues the nautical theme. The front cabin is trimmed in Navy Blue leather while the rear passenger compartment uses Grace White upholstery intended to evoke sailcloth and wake. Dual-tone detailing extends to the seat piping, contrast stitching and steering wheel, while the Rolls-Royce monograms are embroidered in turquoise blue.

One of the more technically intricate elements is the cabin’s wood trim. The fascia, rear doors and fold-out picnic tables combine Piano Milori veneer with Open Pore Royal Walnut finished in satin lacquer.

The picnic tables alone required about 120 hours of craftsmanship. Rolls-Royce says each table was designed to resemble a yacht deck, constructed using 16 individual walnut sections cut from the same piece of timber to ensure a consistent grain pattern. Thin two-millimetre strips of Black Bolivar wood separate each section, replicating the caulking lines typically seen on traditional wooden boat decks.

Full-width Gallery installation allows owners to integrate bespoke artwork behind glass across the fascia. (Rolls-Ro)

Another standout interior feature is the dashboard’s full-width Gallery installation, which allows owners to integrate bespoke artwork behind glass across the fascia.

For Phantom Regatta, Rolls-Royce commissioned an original hand-painted piece called Watercolour, created by an in-house artist using specially formulated paints on open-pore wood. The company says a new blending technique was developed over a two-week testing process to replicate the movement and texture of open water.

The cabin roof features the Starlight Headliner, incorporating 1,307 individually placed fibre-optic lights. The pattern takes inspiration from the tidal currents surrounding the Isle of Wight and is paired with illuminated door panels.

The rear passenger compartment uses Grace White upholstery intended to evoke sailcloth and wake. (Rolls-Ro)

The commission also includes a hidden detail. The circular dashboard air vents feature engraved geographic coordinates visible only when adjusted forward.

On the passenger side are the coordinates for Goodwood House, while the driver-side vent references the nearby Rolls-Royce production facility in Goodwood, West Sussex — the locations situated less than two kilometres apart.

The Phantom Regatta will be on display at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed happening from July 9 to 12.