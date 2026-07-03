Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L in US to boost sales

Tesla on Thursday launched a six-seater long-wheelbase version of its best-selling Model Y SUV in the US, aiming to boost sales of its electric vehicles after the removal of a key tax credit.
Prices of the launch version start from $61,990 (R1m) in the US, according to Tesla’s website.
In a separate post on social media platform X, the EV maker said its Model Y with extended wheelbase is also available in the United Arab Emirates.
Instead of launching new models, Tesla has been introducing different variants of the Model Y and its Model 3 compact sedan to stoke demand.
The company rolled out the longer version — called Model Y L — in China last year, which drove sales in the region despite stiff competition from BYD and other domestic carmakers.
It later expanded the sale of the model to other Asia-Pacific markets. The three-row model, which offers 523km of range, is expected to help revive some demand in the US after a slowdown due to the removal of a federal tax credit last year.
Tesla on Thursday posted record-setting second-quarter delivery numbers that smashed past Wall Street estimates, led by a rebound in Europe, feeding the hope in 2026 the EV maker can end its two-year streak of annual declines.
Reuters
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