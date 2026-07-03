Verstappen says Lego cars risk making F1 drivers look like kids and clowns

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Max Verstappen told broadcaster Viaplay that he would rather stick with the usual format of drivers being taken around the circuit on a flatbed truck, waving to fans and doing television interviews.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has said Formula One’s decision to put drivers in Lego cars for Sunday’s British Grand Prix parade lap risks making them look like “kids and clowns”.

The four-time world champion told broadcaster Viaplay that he would rather stick with the usual format of drivers being taken around the circuit on a flatbed truck, waving to fans and doing television interviews.

“I prefer to play with Lego at home, you know, with the kids. Not on a go-kart here, to be honest,” said the Dutchman.

“I prefer to stand on a truck, just with everyone together. I think that’s more fun and I think it also looks more professional.”

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar on one of the mini-cars made of thousands of Lego bricks. (Red Bull Content )

Formula One and Lego announced on Thursday that the 22 drivers will do a lap of Silverstone before Sunday’s race in mini-cars made of thousands of Lego bricks.

A previous event at the Miami Grand Prix last year, with drivers sharing two-seater cars, saw collisions and bricks scattered across the asphalt.

“At the end of the day we are Formula One drivers, I think we should not look like kids and clowns trying to ram into each other,” said Verstappen. “I don’t think that is what Formula One needs, but it is what it is.”

Emily Prazer, Formula One’s chief commercial officer, said the event would show a different side to the sport and “create an incredible spectacle for fans”.

Reuters