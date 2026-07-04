Antonelli back in title contention with sprint win

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Kimi Antonelli comes into the British Grand Prix in Silverstone this afternoon having won none of his last two races, while his swift Silver Arrow driving mate George Russell has come into sterling form.

In basketball, it is often said that a playoff series doesn’t start until the home team has lost at home. The home team has finally lost.

The Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli’s championship saunter has stuttered and stalled, and with that, the driver’s championship is well and truly underway with sixteen long races left to go.

Antonelli comes into the British Grand Prix in Silverstone this afternoon having won none of his last two races, while his swift Silver Arrow driving mate George Russell has come into sterling form.

A dominant win in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, coupled with a second-place finish in the one before that, has put a halt to Antonelli’s brilliant five-race-win barrage.

The 28-year-old British championship hopeful seems to have gotten out of his own way as he and the Mercedes F1 team — whose headquarters in Brackley and Brixworth, Northamptonshire, are mere minutes away from the Silverstone track — arrive at their home race in Britain hoping to continue their supremacy over the rest of the grid.

Finished fourth

Russell’s weekend didn’t start off as he would have hoped, however, as he finished fourth during Friday’s sole practice session and fifth during the subsequent sprint race qualifying — 0.357 seconds off Lewis Hamilton’s pole.

When questioned about his struggles so far at Silverstone, he said: “I mean, it’s kind of the story of the year, to be honest; always on the back foot.”

He will need to call on that qualifying magic, as his sprint race yesterday was one to forget. His only highlight being his scrap with an unimpressive Red Bull for a fifth-place finish, albeit a Red Bull car manned by four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Antonelli, on the other hand, seems to have ridden the ebbs and flowed back into familiar territory as he won the sprint race yesterday, stealing it off Hamilton after a closely fought battle for eight out of the 17 laps before feinting left and passing on the right, breezing past the tired defence of the Ferrari man.

“We need to keep raising that bar,” said the Mercedes driver, who became the youngest driver to win a sprint race since their inception in the 2021 season.

He warned of the pace of the Scuderia, which seems to have surprised the grid and both Ferrari drivers as they remarked on that development after their impressive 1st and 3rd finishes in Friday’s practice session.

Powerful engines

The reason for their surprise is down to the Silverstone circuit being like the track in Austria in that they both require powerful engines.

Ferrari’s strengths lie mostly in their fast starts and energy recovery and usage in the corners, so by all accounts it was thought it would be a weekend as rough for Ferrari in Silverstone as it was at the Red Bull Ring.

Instead, both Ferraris have kept themselves squarely in the top four in the standings throughout this weekend, proving competitive even in the sprint race.

Although the engine upgrades they brought to Austria seemed to have been duds, it seems they’ve finally come to life.

The fight to summit the Formula One mountain is a dangerous and winding path. Early in the season, it took the shape of a road to paradise for Antonelli and a desolate bridge for everyone else.

Hamilton took a stroll down that road momentarily but then had to immediately make way for Russell’s go. With the challengers now in view of one another, the path has become longer and slimmer, and, starting this afternoon, it’ll become harder to fit the dreams of three.