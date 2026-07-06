FIRST DRIVE | Toyota bZ4X sparks brand’s electric future

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The regular bZ4X is more urban and family-orientated.

The new Toyota bZ4X is now on sale in South Africa. The model launches as a two-car battery-electric range comprising the more upright bZ4X and the slinkier bZ4X Touring, both sold in two-tone paint schemes and costing R1,182,800 and R1,317,700, respectively.

The bZ4X is part of Toyota’s 30 electrified models planned by 2030, and the range is co-developed with the Subaru Solterra.

These are my first drive impressions of the electric cars from the media launch event held in Mpumalanga last week.

The cabins are spacious, well-built and silent on the move. Picture: Toyota SA (TOYOTA SA)

bZ4X

If you’re looking for a mid-sized Toyota SUV to move more than three people, you’re probably going to think RAV4. The regular bZ4X that arrives with dashing looks has a similar size and family-car ethos. It measures 4,690mm in length, 1,860mm in width, 1,650mm in height, and 2,850mm in wheelbase with a 200mm ground clearance.

Being equipped with a pair of electric motors gives it permanent all-wheel drive traction, and the total system output is 225kW and more than 400Nm. The 73.1kWh battery yields an estimated driving range of up to 481km (487km for the Touring) when filled and is charged from both AC and DC chargers, with the potential to charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes when using the latter. Toyota will sell you a home wall-box charger for R5,000 extra.

The on-road performance is punchy when you floor the throttle. Toyota rates the regular model with a 5.1-second sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. However, it’s the lush drive and good build quality when driven civilly that are a highlight.

The bZ4X wafts sublimely on roads and soaks up surface imperfections, speed humps and undulating surfaces on our way to the Numbi Gate of the Kruger National Park. If refinement is the prized goal, you are going to be happy with Toyota’s new electric car.

Aiding with the premium vibes is a spacious cabin with a retro-modern arrangement, meaning a balance between contemporary digital minimalism and button-led, old-school practicality. A 14-inch touch-operated digital main screen and a seven-inch digital driver’s instrument binnacle with well-sized fonts dominate the cockpit.

Quality leather covers all the seats, and the front pair are power-adjustable. The rears are split-foldable for increasing loading space from the standard boot capacity of 452l. Amenities include wireless smartphone charging and Apple CarPlay connection, and Android Auto seemingly connects only through wires from the supplied USB-C ports.

There’s also dual-zone climate control, a shift-by-wire gear selector, heated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, an electric tailgate and voice control.

The bz4x Touring has more power and a higher ground clearance. Picture: Toyota (TOYOTA)

bZ4X Touring

The wagon-esque bZ4X Touring is the sportier and perhaps more contentious model, as South African buyers don’t generally sign up for station wagons.

Toyota markets the 140mm longer and rakish bZ4X Touring model as the mud-plugger in the range. The models share the same 2,850mm wheelbase and X-Mode system with dedicated settings for snow/dirt, mud, grip control and downhill assist, but the Touring has a higher 216mm ground clearance.

The electric system was developed by Toyota, and the AWD system is by Subaru. The flagship Touring employs an even larger 74.69 kWh battery to support its increased performance, with 334kW on tap.

We drove the Touring on some of the twisty tarmac in the White River, Mpumalanga, area, capitalising on its silent drivetrain that’s rated with a 4.3-second sprint time from 0 to 100km/h.

It’s a decent and safe handler in the corners, though the weight of the batteries is felt at speed.

The new models are equipped with a full suite of safety systems, including a pre-collision system with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcycle detection; lane trace assist; emergency steering assist; road sign assist; emergency driving stop system and more.

The new Toyota bZ4X models are sold as standard with a six-year/90,000 km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty. The EV battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.

Pricing

Toyota bZ4X ― R1,182,800

Toyota bZ4x Touring ― R1,317,700