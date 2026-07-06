Give it stick! Hennessey F5-M is the world’s most potent manual car

The world’s most powerful supercar with a manual gearbox is making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this weekend.
In an automotive segment dominated by two-pedalled machines, the new Hennessey Venom F5-M will provide enthusiasts with a more visceral, hands-on driving experience. The Texas-based hypercar manufacturer says the F5-M redefines driving for the most passionate high-performance hypercar fans.
The F5-M combines a new carbon fibre chassis, bespoke bodywork, and revised aerodynamics, with a unique six-speed gated manual transmission and open-top Roadster configuration.
The Venom F5-M will make its global debut in the Goodwood “Supercar Paddock” and will treat the crowds to its twin-turbo V8 engine thundering up the Goodwood Hill twice daily throughout the festival taking place from July 9-12. Driven by professional racer Alex Brundle, the spectacle will offer an early dynamic showcase of the US’s most powerful hypercar.
The Hennessey Venom F5 was launched as a coupe in 2020 and a roadster in 2022 — both employing seven-speed automated manual transmissions. Power in all variants comes from a 6.6l twin-turbo “Fury” V8 engine delivering a stupendous 1,514kW of power to the rear wheels. It provides the ability to hit a claimed top speed of more than 500km/h, though this has not yet been tested.
The powertrain is paired with sophisticated traction control and engine management systems, engineered to deliver a precise, linear application of power.
John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “We’ve always believed the Venom F5 delivers the most intense performance experience on the planet — but with the F5-M, we’ve gone even further.
“A gated six-speed manual puts the driver completely in control, while the open-top design brings the Fury V8 sound directly into the cockpit. The noise, the feel, and the power delivery are raw and unfiltered — it’s the most all-consuming driving experience we’ve created.”
The F5-M is visually distinct from other Venom models with a dramatic dorsal fin stretching from the roof-mounted air intake to the trailing edge of the rear deck. More than an Instagrammable design feature, it also enhances high-speed aerodynamics. Another unique feature on the F5-M is an integrated roof scoop that feeds cool air to the engine bay.
Inside, the cockpit is reconfigured around the manual driving experience and features more custom personalisation details.
The short-throw billet aluminium gear lever is precisely weighted to slot through its billet aluminium gate with a crisp, machined-metal clink.
Only 12 Venom F5-M Roadsters will be produced globally at a price of $2.65m (R43m) before taxes.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.