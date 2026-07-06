KTM sign Alex Marquez on multi-year deal from 2027

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Alex Marquez will leave Gresini Racing after four seasons and return to a factory team for the first time since his rookie campaign with Honda in 2020.

KTM have signed Spanish rider Alex Marquez to a multi-year contract from the 2027 season, the team said on Monday.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in the 2025 MotoGP championship, will leave Gresini Racing after four seasons and return to a factory team for the first time since his rookie campaign with Honda in 2020.

“We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez, the 2025 World Championship runner-up, for our project,” KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer said in a statement.

“Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA.”

KTM have yet to announce Marquez’s teammate for the 2027 season.

Reuters