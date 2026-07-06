Toyota enters SA’s premium EV market with the new bZ4X

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The Toyota bZ4X has arrived in South Africa. Similar in size to the recently launched sixth-generation RAV4, this all-electric SUV is built on the Japanese carmaker’s e-TNGA platform and is available in both standard and Touring bodystyles.

Toyota says the latter is aimed at larger families and outdoor enthusiasts. It measures 140mm longer and 70mm taller than the standard model, resulting in a more wagon-like profile and greater luggage space. It also offers 216mm of ground clearance, compared with the standard bZ4X’s 200mm.

The bZ4X Touring features extra ground clearance and a wagon-like profile for increased luggage space. (Toyota)

Riding on 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, both models feature the marque’s latest “hammerhead” front-end design with compact LED headlamp clusters and daytime running lights linked by a full-width light bar. The Touring adds a revised front bumper, raised roof rails and a thicker rear light bar spanning the taillamp clusters.

The standard bZ4X features a 73.11kWh water-cooled lithium-ion battery pack powering an electric motor on each axle. Total system output is rated at 255kW, with the front motor producing 268.6Nm of torque and the rear motor 169.8Nm. Toyota claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 160km/h, while maximum driving range is rated at 481km. The battery supports 22kW AC charging and can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The tech-rich cabin is generously equipped. (Toyota)

The Touring, meanwhile, is equipped with a slightly larger 74.69kWh battery pack and more powerful electric motors. Combined output increases to 334kW, with each motor producing 268.6Nm of torque. Toyota claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h, while claimed driving range increases marginally to 487km.

Featuring MacPherson struts up front and a double-wishbone rear suspension, both bZ4X models are equipped with Toyota’s intelligent X-Mode system, which continuously manages throttle response, braking and torque distribution between all four wheels to help maximise grip on slippery surfaces. It offers dedicated Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, while Grip Control is designed to help maintain steady progress over uneven terrain at low speeds. Downhill Assist Control automatically regulates braking on steep descents.

Inside, standard equipment includes a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, a digital rear-view mirror, heated front seats, a leather multifunction steering wheel, a panoramic glass sunroof and Toyota’s latest “Hey Toyota” voice recognition system.

Other standard features include LED headlamps with adaptive high beam, dual-zone climate control, smart entry, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a power tailgate, a JBL premium audio system, integrated navigation, Intelligent Park Assist and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The Touring also gains an integrated camera washer.

The bZ4X is now available from Toyota dealers, priced at R1,182,800, while the Touring costs R1,317,700. Both models are sold with a six-year/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty. The battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.

Senior motoring correspondent Phuti Mpyane attended the Toyota bZ4X media launch last week. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.

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