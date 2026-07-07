Motoring

BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille and adaptive LED headlights. Picture: (BMW)

BMW South Africa has expanded its EV range with the introduction of the new iX2 eDrive20. It joins the iX1 xDrive30 and plug-in hybrid X1 xDrive30e, giving buyers another electrified option in BMW’s premium compact SUV range.

Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque. BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 170km/h.

The iX2 eDrive20 is equipped with a 64.8kWh battery, offering a claimed driving range of up to 470km on the WLTP cycle. Charging is supported at up to 22kW AC and 130kW DC, allowing faster charging on long-distance journeys where compatible infrastructure is available.

Though positioned as an entry-level model, BMW has not pared back the equipment list. Standard driver assistance systems include Driving Assist Professional, which bundles adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, steering and lane control assistance, and speed limit recognition.

Parking Assist Plus is also standard, adding surround-view cameras, Active Park Distance Control and a lateral parking aid to make manoeuvring in confined spaces easier. A head-up display projects key driving information onto the windscreen to minimise distractions.

Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and a handsome set of 19″ alloy wheels.

Inside, the iX2 eDrive20 comes standard with electrically adjustable sport seats and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The new iX2 eDrive20 is priced at R1,300,000, including BMW’s five-year/100,000km Motorplan and an eight-year/160,000km high-voltage battery warranty.

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