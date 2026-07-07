WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2026 Mitsubishi Destinator

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the new Mitsubishi Destinator.
Priced from R489,990, the compact crossover SUV offers seating for seven and is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
TimesLIVE
Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the new Mitsubishi Destinator.
Priced from R489,990, the compact crossover SUV offers seating for seven and is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
TimesLIVE
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