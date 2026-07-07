Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2026 Mitsubishi Destinator

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the new Mitsubishi Destinator.

Priced from R489,990, the compact crossover SUV offers seating for seven and is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Man killed in hail of bullets while sitting in car in Musina

2

Sizekhaya wins the lottery but court mulls Mashatile’s ‘indirect’ interest

3

Madlanga commission witness asks to testify in private, fears for safety

4

Ramaphosa names Ayanda Dlodlo as ambassador to France

5

Gauteng exceeds Lenacapavir rollout target in first month

Related Articles