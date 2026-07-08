MyCiTi’s first electric bus arrives in Cape Town

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A prototype electric bus will be piloted in Cape Town’s MyCiTi fleet in the coming weeks.

The first electric bus has arrived from Johannesburg, where the bodies of the MyCiTi electric bus fleet are being manufactured.

This prototype e-bus will be piloted on a variety of Cape Town routes to determine its performance:

on steep inclines and downhill;

in the city environment with many stop-and-goes;

in heavy traffic during peak periods; and

when travelling longer distances.

Cape Town will take delivery of 38 low-floor battery-electric buses as part of the rollout of the MyCiTi bus service to the metro’s southeast.

The Volvo BZRLE battery-electric buses are expected to arrive this year, with the fleet earmarked for operational rollout in 2027. The bodies have been designed in South Africa and manufactured in Gauteng.

The arrival of our first e-bus is a major highlight in this journey and supports our transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable public transport system that is not only more cost-effective to operate and maintain, but more resilient — Councillor Rob Quintas

“The MyCiTi service is 16 years old. The arrival of our first e-bus is a major highlight in this journey and supports our transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable public transport system that is not only more cost-effective to operate and maintain but more resilient,” said urban mobility MMC Rob Quintas.

“Some countries operating e-buses have noted a reduction of up to 70% in operating costs. We are eager to see how this bus performs in our local environment in coming weeks, in particular as we are operating in an increasingly volatile global energy market.”

The prototype bus is branded in the familiar MyCiTi colours and will be tested on several routes across Cape Town, including:

Hospital Bend;

the N2 highway;

in Camps Bay; and

where appropriate, along other routes such as Polkadraai Road and Jip de Jager Drive.

The pilot will evaluate the vehicle under different operating conditions across the city, and the electric bus fleet is earmarked for deployment as part of the rollout of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service:

between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha;

between Wynberg and Claremont; and

on routes within the Cape Town CBD.

The electric bus research is undertaken in collaboration with the University of Cape Town to test how the e-bus performs on different route profiles and is funded by the City of Cape Town and through a grant from the Urban Electric Mobility Initiative (UEMI).

The research will help us understand how the electric buses will perform in our local context, and what challenges we need to consider — Councillor Rob Quintas

The pilot will assess:

battery performance;

energy consumption;

charging times;

passenger loading;

route profiles; and

the impact of Cape Town’s climate on vehicle performance.

The findings will also assist the City in refining operational planning, including:

charging strategies;

maintenance requirements;

driver training;

infrastructure readiness; and

fleet deployment.

“The research will help us understand how the electric buses will perform in our local context, and what challenges we need to consider before we roll out the e-bus fleet in 2027. This information will ensure that we are well-prepared for the introduction of electric buses into scheduled passenger service,” said Quintas.

If all goes as planned, the first e-buses will start operating July 2027 between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont, as well as in the Cape Town CBD.

TimesLIVE