Defender Vertex trim upgrades launched in SA

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JLR SA has released the new Defender Vertex models and introduced more upgrades for the range in South Africa. They are available in the available 90, 110 and 130 guises.

The Vertex brings new exterior features that butch up the looks through extended front and rear bumpers, a larger profiled grille, revised fog lamps, a gloss black tail door and a spoiler, contrasting yellow front brake callipers inside new designs of 20-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels and yellow rear recovery eyes.

The Vertex is also finished in Shadow atlas matte paint, optionally Fuji white, Santorini black, Woolstone green, Borasco grey, Carpathian grey, as well as the Patagonia white matte wrap. All paints are available with matte protective film or a new gloss protective film.

Clients can choose to drape the cabin in Windsor leather and forged textile seats, a new accent material made from knitted 100% polyester material. Ebony or caraway/ebony, or Ultrafabrics seats in light cloud/lunar can be specified.

Yellow recovery hooks shared with the Defender Octa are fitted on the new Vertex. Picture: (JLR)

Multi-zone climate control with air purification, and a domestic plug socket form part of standard fitments. The Defender range also gets a new AI-driven voice assistant activated by saying “Hey Land Rover.”

A new technology pack available to Defender S, X-Dynamic SE and X-Dynamic HSE is also launched. The pack includes a domestic plug socket, head-up display, Meridian surround sound system and clear-sight interior rearview mirror.

Extended Exterior Pack

Another newly launched option is the Extended Exterior Pack. It allows for additional accessory options, and available to X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and V8 models exclusively. It brings new extended front and rear bumpers finished in Shadow atlas matte and four wheel options.

Defender OCTA

The top-tier Defender Octa also benefits from the new Woolstone Green paint option, but most of the Defender range now benefits from the new Namib Orange paint, available only on 90 and 110 body designs for S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and X trims.

Namib orange can also be specified with the new Extended Exterior Pack on Defender X-Dynamic.

In addition, the Patagonia White Matte Wrap is now also offered on X and Vertex, in addition to V8 and Defender OCTA.

Six-seat layout

Furthermore, the new six-seat configuration is now available for the Defender 110 in a range of colour and trim combinations. The 2+2+2 layout brings two captain chairs into row two, each with extra contouring, bolster cushions, individual armrests, manual recline function, and twin floor cupholders behind the centre console.

The new roof lights that can be optioned with the new Defender updates. Picture: (JLR)

Adventure accessories

Adventure-focused clients can now opt to factory-fit accessories such as a roof light providing up to 350m of illumination when combined with Defender’s main headlights, and operated via the main light stalk. A 60l and lockable tail door gear carrier and roof mounted spoiler option can also be had.

The Explorer Pack brings an expedition roof rack, side gear carrier, raised air intake and deployable ladder, while the Adventure Pack comprises an integrated air compressor, portable rinse system, and exterior mounted side gear carrier.

The Urban Pack adds distinctive bonnet decals, black fixed side steps, and a dark rear scuff plate.

A new petrol 3.0l six-cylinder P380 mild-hybrid producing 550Nm and improving fuel economy joins the line-up.

The new Defender Vertex trim is priced from R2,243,700.

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