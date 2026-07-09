Jet-inspired Apollo Evo supercar unveiled at Goodwood

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The new Apollo Evo has been given a dynamic launch at the Goodwood FOS.

German Apollo Automobil will use this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK to unveil the Apollo Evo, a limited 10-car run of bespoke and wildly styled hypercars.

Apollo is formerly known as Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur, famous for creating the visceral and no-nonsense Gumpert Apollo range launched in 2005. Company founder Roland Gumpert is the former Audi Sport director, and tweaked Audi V8s were his signature and preferred powertrain choices in the past.

The inaugural customer Apollo Evo car, known as the “Caribbean Dragon”, represents what Apollo stands for: creating road- and track-focused hypercars with radical, fighter-jet aerodynamics.

The hand-built Apollo Evo continues from the Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE) successor. It is made with more than 75 individual carbon-fibre elements, each painted to achieve a depth that sparkles intensely under natural light.

The driver-centric cabin is crafted from a blue carbon-fibre monocoque tub weighing 165kg, which is 15% stiffer and 10% lighter than the preceding Apollo IE tub.

The interior features aluminium, carbon and leather trims for technical high-end presentation. (APOLLO)

The interior is decorated with aluminium components, and a steering wheel with blue carbon and leather wrapping with white contrast stitching. The latter theme is also applied to the custom bucket seats with embroidered blue Apollo logos on the headrests.

Extreme aerodynamic addenda, and a high-powered V12 engine await takers. (APOLLO)

The Caribbean Dragon also debuts a signature “Dragon Skin” titanium exhaust system crafted using weld-free 3D printing, able to transform in colour, shifting to deep hues of blue over time as a response to intense heat generated by a high-revving, naturally aspirated Ferrari 6.3-litre V12 engine.

The engine, used in Ferrari models including the 12Cilindri, is tweaked for outputs of 600kW and 765Nm. It is paired with a six-speed sequential transmission to propel the 1,300kg Apollo Evo to a claimed 2.7-second sprint from 0-100km/h, and a top speed of 335km/h.

Forged aluminium wheels with mixed 20-inch front and 21-inch rear hide carbon-ceramic brakes and are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

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