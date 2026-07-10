SA-bound Nissan Tekton unveiled

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Tekton is inspired by the styling of the Nissan Patrol. Picture:

Nissan has unveiled its new Tekton compact SUV at a world debut in India.

The C-SUV has been developed jointly with alliance partner Renault and will be built at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai for domestic buyers and export markets.

The model will be shipped to 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing India’s role as a key manufacturing and export hub for Nissan as it seeks to rebuild its business under its Re: Nissan transformation plan.

The launch comes as Nissan works to strengthen its product range and restore profitability through greater use of strategic alliances and shared vehicle platforms.

The Tekton enters one of the world’s most competitive SUV segments, where demand continues to grow in India and many emerging markets. It is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-B platform and will be offered with a choice of turbocharged petrol engines, including a 1.0l unit and a 1.3l turbo producing outputs up to 120kW and 280Nm.

Nissan said the SUV was designed using customer research conducted across India, the Middle East and Africa, with styling inspired by the larger Patrol SUV. It features Google built-in connectivity, including Google Maps and Google Assistant, alongside advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning.

The cabin includes premium features such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a digital cockpit.

The Tekton slots between the Magnite and X-Trail in Nissan’s product range, and will compete against compact SUVs such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Chery Tiggo Cross and Jaecoo J5.

Nissan has confirmed the Tekton is coming to South Africa in 2026, but has not announced a launch date.

TimesLIVE